US envoy Huckabee makes unprecedented appearance at Netanyahu's corruption trial

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made a surprise appearance Wednesday at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, saying he came to observe and express support as legal proceedings unfolded during a time of national crisis.
“Why did you come? I wanted to see what’s going on. I’m watching, it’s an open trial,” Huckabee told reporters outside the Tel Aviv District Court. However, moments after he took his seat, the session was moved behind closed doors, and the ambassador was asked to leave. Later, Huckabee posted on social media, “I stopped by the trial of @IsraeliPM in Tel Aviv today. My conclusion? @realDonaldTrump is right…again.”
Netanyahu’s trial was interrupted less than an hour after it began, when the prime minister received an urgent envelope. His military secretary, Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman, entered the courtroom unexpectedly, prompting Netanyahu to step out. “I must see him immediately; he rarely comes here,” he told the judges. The hearing resumed briefly before being paused again due to security considerations.
After Netanyahu exited the courtroom, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Syria to withdraw its forces. “Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarization policy we have adopted,” he said. “The IDF will continue targeting regime forces until they retreat from the area and will escalate its responses if the message is not understood.”
Huckabee, speaking earlier at a local government conference in Tel Aviv, called the trial’s timing “extraordinary.”
“It’s unusual for a prime minister to be on trial during wartime and while negotiations over hostages are ongoing,” he said. Asked whether his visit was at the request of former President Donald Trump, Huckabee replied, “The president has made his position clear. This is personal for him. He considers the prime minister a friend.”
Trump has repeatedly called for the trial to be canceled or for Netanyahu to be pardoned, describing it as politically motivated. “It’s a political witch hunt,” he wrote, adding that Netanyahu is “a war hero” and “a prime minister who did a fabulous job” confronting Iran. He warned the proceedings would interfere with ongoing negotiations and urged, “Let Bibi go—he’s got a big job to do.”Before the recess, Netanyahu faced questions from prosecutor Yonatan Tadmor regarding Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan. He was asked about testimony from Hadas Klein, Milchan’s longtime assistant, who said Netanyahu’s office had been approached about renewing Milchan’s U.S. visa. Netanyahu said he was unaware of such efforts at the time and only recently learned of them.
Netanyahu is on trial for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a series of cases involving wealthy associates. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges are part of a politically motivated campaign to remove him from power.