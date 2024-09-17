Hezbollah admits to 'biggest security breach' after pager blasts

Clips from Lebanon circulating on social media show moments pagers of hundreds of terror group's operatives explode

Lior Ben Ari, Itamar Eichner|
Pager detonating in Lebanon

Footage from Lebanon on Tuesday showed pagers detonating across the country, reportedly injuring hundreds of Hezbollah terrorists, including in a supermarket in Beirut among many others.
A Hezbollah official told Reuters that the explosion of the terror organization's communication devices across Lebanon represents "the biggest security breach."
2 View gallery
תיעוד מרגעי פיצוץ מכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנוןתיעוד מרגעי פיצוץ מכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנון
Pager exploding in Lebanon market
Meanwhile, the Lebanese Health Ministry has asked residents who own the same type of pagers that exploded to "immediately" dispose of them. The ministry also requested that hospitals across the country be on high alert and increase their readiness. Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for the mobilization of all resources to aid the injured.
Israel hasn’t claimed responsibility for the incident, which Arab media outlets are calling a "mysterious Israeli operation."
2 View gallery
מכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנוןמכשירי הקשר שהתפוצצו וגמרו לפגיעה ופציעתם של אנשי חיזבאללה בדאחייה ובדרום לבנון
Part of exploded pager
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office imposed an interview blackout on ministers.
A Hezbollah official told Qatari news outlet The New Arab on Tuesday that "Israel infiltrated the organization's operatives’ communication devices and detonated them. This is a serious breach, and we’ll investigate it. There are casualties, but no fatalities."
According to a Lebanese source cited by Al Arabiya, Hezbollah operatives were instructed to dispose of their communication devices following the detonations.
