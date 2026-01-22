Israel weighs Rafah crossing reopening as dispute grows over return of hostage Ran Gvili

A senior Palestinian technocratic official said Thursday that the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in both directions next week, prompting an immediate pushback from Israel, which insists the crossing will remain closed until the return of slain hostage Ran Gvili .

Dr. Ali Shaath, head of Gaza’s technocratic administration, made the remarks during a ceremony introducing members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly formed Board of Peace on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Ali Moustafa/Getty Images, Israel Police )

An Israeli official responded that Israel’s position has not changed. “Until Ran Gvili is returned, the Rafah crossing will not open,” the official said.

Shortly afterward, a separate Israeli political source signaled possible movement, saying Israel is conducting “a special effort” to recover Gvili’s remains using all available intelligence. The source said the Cabinet is expected to discuss both the recovery effort and the Rafah crossing early next week.

Gvili is the last remaining Israeli hostage whose body has not been returned since the war in Gaza began. Israeli officials have previously said reopening Rafah was conditioned on his return.