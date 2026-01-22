U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce Thursday the creation of a new international body he calls the Board of Peace, unveiling the initiative at a ceremony during the World Economic Forum as part of his push to reshape global diplomacy.

World leaders invited to join the board are expected to attend the event and sign its founding charter. Trump will address the gathering and serve as chairman of the Board of Peace, while also acting as the U.S. representative.

Live from Davos: Trump announces Gaza Board of Peace

The board was initially conceived as a small group of leaders tasked with overseeing the ceasefire in Gaza, but Trump later expanded its mandate to include monitoring and addressing other international conflicts. He has promoted the initiative amid repeated frustration at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, despite claiming credit for ending multiple conflicts around the world.

A senior White House official told The Associated Press that 60 countries were invited to join the Board of Peace and that about 35 have agreed to participate so far. While the charter does not explicitly define the length of Trump’s term, CNN and Reuters reported that Trump is expected to serve as chairman for life, including after leaving office.

Trump has described the Board of Peace as an ambitious initiative and has suggested it could rival or replace some functions of the United Nations, an organization he has frequently criticized as ineffective.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he agreed to Trump’s request to join the board but is not attending the Davos forum. President Isaac Herzog is present at the conference, though it remains unclear whether he will sign the board’s charter.

Countries confirming participation include Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan and Qatar. Other countries listed as joining include Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kosovo, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Morocco.

Several major European powers have declined to participate at this stage. France, Britain and Germany said they would not join the board, while Norway and Sweden also rejected the invitation. Other countries, including Italy, are still considering their position. Canada, Ukraine and China have not yet announced whether they will take part.

“We have a lot of great people that want to join,” Trump said Wednesday during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. “It’s going to be the most prestigious board ever formed.” Trump said some leaders plan to join but still need approval from their parliaments, and that his administration is receiving inquiries from countries that were not invited.

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to join the Board of Peace. Putin said Russia’s Foreign Ministry is still reviewing the proposal and consulting with Moscow’s “strategic partners” before making a decision. He added that Russia would be willing to pay the $1 billion fee Trump has demanded for permanent membership, but only using Russian assets frozen following the war in Ukraine. Putin is scheduled to host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on Thursday.

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The invitation to Putin has raised concerns in Europe. British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Britain would not sign the board’s charter, citing worries about Russia’s potential role in an organization intended to resolve international conflicts.

“We have concerns about the fact that President Putin would be part of something that deals with ‘peace,’” Cooper told the BBC.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country has not yet decided whether to join, has questioned whether he could sit on the same council as Putin, whom he has described as a war criminal, or alongside Belarus, a close Russian ally.

Trump defended the composition of the board, saying he wants all “strong” leaders involved. “I have some controversial people,” he said. “But these are people that get results and have tremendous influence.”

French officials said they support efforts toward a Gaza peace plan but are concerned the board could seek to replace the United Nations as the primary forum for resolving conflicts. Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said it was “not yet time” to accept the invitation, warning the board could undermine the international order based on the U.N. Charter.

In a Reuters report, diplomats from several regions said Trump’s invitation felt “less like a choice and more like a lack of choice.” One Western official cited issues including tariffs, Iran, Venezuela, Gaza and Greenland as examples of the pressure countries face when weighing whether to refuse Washington’s requests. “Who can say no to Trump?” an Arab official was quoted as saying.