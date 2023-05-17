Ministers flock to New York for annual 'Salute to Israel parade

NY consulate under pressure to deal with large contingency of Israeli officials with their entourages all in need of accommodation, travel and most of all security

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A sizable delegation of Israeli government officials will travel to New York at the start of the coming month to take part in the yearly "Salute to Israel Parade." This is the highest number of government officials to participate in the event, which is a show of support from the local Jewish community with the backing of many Jewish and Israeli organizations.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>
The parade, which is organized by the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) of New York and Greater New Jersey, is a major event on the Jewish calendar and draws crowds in the hundreds of thousands each year.
1 View gallery
בני גנץ בצעדה למען ישראל בניו יורקבני גנץ בצעדה למען ישראל בניו יורק
Scenes from last year's parade
(Photo: Ariel Hermoni, defense ministry)
Participating ministers set to include Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Nir Akunis, Minister of Intelligence Gila Gamliel, Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Tzur, Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Social Equality Amichai Chikli, Minister of Information Galit Distel Atbaryan, Minister of Immigration and Absorption Ofir Sofer, Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu and Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Meir Parush.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had originally planned to take part as well, appears to have decided to cancel his trip.
The Israeli consulate in New York faces significant challenges in hosting nine ministers due to security and logistical complexities. Arranging accommodations, transportation, and security measures for the ministers and their assistants will be a demanding task.
Moreover, there is a potential for protests by the judicial overhaul protest movement targeting the visiting ministers.





Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""