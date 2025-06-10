Argentina’s Milei visits Jerusalem, vows continued support for Israel

As with his previous trip, Milei chose to begin his visit at the Western Wall, where he is expected to return on Thursday evening to conclude his stay with a formal ceremony alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

4 View gallery Argentina’s President Javier Milei at the Western Wall ( Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

4 View gallery ( Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

The president was accompanied by a senior Argentine delegation, including Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, General Secretary Karina Milei, Argentina’s ambassador to Israel Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish and other officials.

Milei was welcomed at the site by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites and Mordechai Eliav, director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. Both praised Milei for his steadfast support of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

During the visit, Milei recited a psalm with the rabbi and offered a special prayer for the return of the hostages still held in Gaza. He wrote in the guestbook: “Freedom for Zion.”

“I thank you for the warm welcome,” Milei said during the prayer. “I will always support the people of Israel with all my heart because this is the just cause of the West as well.”

4 View gallery Milei's note in Western Wall guestbook ( Photo: Western Wall Heritage Foundation )

4 View gallery Milei in visit to Gaza border region after October 7 ( Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi )

Milei, one of the few world leaders to openly back Israel without reservation, is visiting for three days. His itinerary includes an address to the Knesset and a formal announcement of a new direct flight route between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires—the first since Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was captured in Argentina in 1960.

He is also expected to reiterate his pledge to move Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem, a promise he previously made during his last visit. “Milei is a true friend of Israel—heart and soul. He will express his deep affection for Israel throughout his stay,” Israeli officials said ahead of the trip.