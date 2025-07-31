Starmer says may recognize Palestinian state even if Hamas still holds hostages

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer did not deny the possibility that he would recognize a Palestinian State, even if Hamas does not release the hostages still held in Gaza.
On Wednesday, British-Israeli citizen Emily Damari, who was abducted to Gaza during the October 7 massacre and held hostage for 471 days, criticized Starmer after he said the UK would consider recognizing a Palestinian State during the UN General Assembly in September.
“Starmer is not standing on the right side of history,” Damari wrote in an Instagram story. “Had he been in power during World War II would he have advocated recognition for Nazicontrol of occupied countries like Holland, France or Poland? This is not diplomacy—it’s a moral failure. Shame on you, Prime Minister!!!”
The prime minister told the BBC on Thursday that the hostages must be released immediately. "They've been held for a very, very long time in absolutely intolerable conditions. And so that absolutely needs to happen," he said, but then added that the situation in Gaza must change.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"The situation on the ground in Gaza needs to change - there's a humanitarian catastrophe. And that's why I've said that unless that changes materially - and obviously we'll assess that as we get to September - then we will recognize Palestine."
Responding to Damari's strongly worded post, Starmer said he listened attentively to her message after having met her and her mother a number of times.
"They've been through the most awful, awful experience for Emily and for her mother, and that's why I've been absolutely clear and steadfast that we must have the remaining hostages released."