Former hostage Emily Damari slams UK PM Starmer: 'Not promoting a solution—prolonging the conflict'

Emily Damari, a former hostage of Hamas, sharply criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his announcement that Britain would recognize a Palestinian state.
“Starmer is not standing on the right side of history,” Damari wrote in an Instagram story. “Had he been in power during Workld War II whould he have advocated recognition for Nazicontrol of occupied countries like Holand, Fance or Poland? This is not diplomacy—it’s a moral failure. Shame on you Prime Minister!!!”
Damari continued: “As a dual British-Israeli citizen who survived 471 days in Hamas captivity, I am deeply saddened by Prime Minister Starmer’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state. This move does not advance peace—it risks rewarding terror. It sends a dangerous message: that violence earns legitimacy..”
“By legitimizing a state entity while Hamas still controls Gaza and continues its campaign of terror, Starmer is not promoting a solution—he is prolonging the conflict. Recognition under these conditions emboldens extremists and undermines any hope for genuine peace. Shame on him!”
Starmer informed his cabinet that the UK would recognize a Palestinian state in September, ahead of the UN General Assembly, “unless the Israeli government takes meaningful steps to end the dire situation in Gaza.” According to the UK Prime Minister’s Office, Starmer pledged to conduct a formal assessment by September 9 to determine whether Israel had taken such steps before making a final decision.
A British source noted that Starmer had notified Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his intentions before making the public statement. A senior Israeli official said the announcement was expected: “Massive political pressure was placed on the British. This is a Labour government. Macron already opened the floodgates. It’s a harmful declaration that sends the wrong message to Hamas—not to agree to a deal.”
In a statement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said, “Israel rejects the UK Prime Minister’s announcement. The timing of Britain’s policy shift, following France’s move and internal political pressures, amounts to a reward for Hamas.”