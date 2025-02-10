Netanyahu, Trump effigies paraded in cages through Tehran

Tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets Monday to mark the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, with celebrations featuring anti-American and anti-Israeli rhetoric, military displays and effigies of U.S. and Israeli leaders in cages.

The annual event, commemorating the 1979 overthrow of Iran’s pro-Western monarchy, took place amid heightened tensions over threats from Israel and the U.S. regarding Iran’s nuclear program.

Man in Donald Trump costume and handcuffs paraded through in Tehran

In Tehran, a central display featured a person dressed as U.S. President Donald Trump "under arrest," alongside effigies of Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as prisoners in a cage.

Thousands of demonstrators, waving Iranian flags and banners, marched through the capital’s streets chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" despite freezing temperatures. Military displays in Tehran’s Azadi Square included mock-ups of Iranian missiles, while participants posed for photos in front of anti-Western exhibits.

"I know there are many economic problems in the country, but I’m here to say we will support our country no matter how much Trump and the Israelis threaten us," said Mohsen Amini, a 48-year-old teacher attending the event.

2 View gallery Men in Trump and Netanyahu costumes paraded through Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, marking his first revolution anniversary since taking office last year, delivered a speech blaming Israel for regional instability and accusing the U.S. of hypocrisy in its dealings with Tehran. "If Washington is sincere about wanting to negotiate with us, why did it impose new sanctions?" he asked, vowing that Iran would not succumb to foreign pressure. He also accused Trump of trying to bring Iran "to its knees."

The celebrations come as Iran faces economic turmoil from years of sanctions imposed over its nuclear program, its support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and human rights abuses.

Last week, Trump announced he would reinstate the "maximum pressure" policy against Iran , imposing additional sanctions unless Tehran agrees to new terms on its nuclear program. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected the idea of talks, calling negotiations with the U.S. "neither wise nor dignified."

2 View gallery Man dressed as Netanyahu in prisoner garb

State television broadcast celebrations across Iran, urging citizens to participate. The revolution’s anniversary is a public holiday, with schools and government offices closed.

A delegation from Hamas, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, also attended the events in Tehran. Al-Hayya condemned Western proposals for Gaza’s future , declaring, "We will bring them down as we brought down the projects before them."