Athens makes promises to Israel after cruise ship turned away due to pro-Palestinian protest

Greek authorities tried Tuesday evening to reassure Israel after a cruise ship operated by Mano Maritime arrived at the Greek island of Syros, only for its 1,600 passengers to be stranded on board without permission to disembark due to a large pro-Palestinian demonstration. After hours of delay, passengers were informed the ship would leave Greece and dock instead in Limassol, Cyprus.

In Athens, officials promised Israel they would work to distance protests from Israeli tourists “in order not to harm their experience.”

Israelis stranded ( Video: Zoom 77 )

In Israel, however, officials are withholding judgment until they see real action: “The burden of proof now lies with the Greeks,” said diplomatic sources following the troubling incident.

Importantly, the decision not to allow passengers off the ship was made by the Israeli crew—it was not imposed by Greek authorities. The demonstration at the port was nonviolent, and local police promised to prevent any harm to passengers. Some of the Israelis on board responded with a counter-demonstration, waving Israeli flags and singing “Ma’aminim Bnei Ma’aminim” (Believers, sons of believers).

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Still, for vacationing tourists, the situation may have felt threatening. Likely for that reason, the organizers preferred not to take any risks. Israel’s embassy raised the issue with senior Greek officials, stressing that such incidents directly harm Israeli tourism. Israeli officials emphasized, “The authorities are obligated to prevent harm to Israelis.”

Officials in Jerusalem expressed concern that the fact this occurred on a Greek island—not in a country considered more “hostile”—could heighten Israelis’ sense of insecurity abroad. “These incidents are piling up,” one official said. “And media coverage only amplifies that sense of unease. In absolute terms, there are far fewer [pro-Palestinian] incidents here than in nearly every European capital, from Amsterdam to Paris, from London to Madrid.”

1 View gallery Greek police ( Photo: Daniella Bruchim )

Daniella, 30, from Ra’anana, who was aboard the ship, said: “There were about 200 protesters at the port entrance with Palestinian flags. They didn’t let us off the ship and even turned back those who had managed to get off. I understand this is the first time the ship docked here, and the protesters knew we were coming and waited for us. Yesterday we docked in Rhodes without any issue at all.” According to her, there was no panic among the passengers. “Everyone’s in good spirits.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with his Greek counterpart, Giorgos Gerapetritis, requesting his intervention in resolving the situation. Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “The Israeli embassy in Greece is in contact with the authorities about the ship and is closely following the matter. Efforts are underway to ensure the passengers can disembark safely.”