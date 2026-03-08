Students in southern Israel clean and prepare missile shelters, aid elderly during war

Students from the Ayalim Association’s student villages in Be'er Sheva, Dimona and Sderot have joined local emergency efforts since the outbreak of the Roaring Lion war, assisting residents and helping prepare communities in southern Israel for continued fighting.

worked to clear, clean and prepare a public bomb shelter in Neighborhood C so that it was ready for use by local residents.

Meanwhile, in Dimona, dozens of students prepared Purim gift baskets and visited elderly residents living alone across the city. The volunteers checked on their well-being, delivered the holiday packages and offered support and companionship as the tense wartime period continues.

