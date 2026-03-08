Students in southern Israel clean and prepare missile shelters, aid elderly during war

Students from the Ayalim Association’s student villages in Be'er Sheva, Dimona and Sderot have joined local emergency efforts since the outbreak of the Roaring Lion war, assisting residents and helping prepare communities in southern Israel for continued fighting.
In Be'er Sheva, dozens of students from the Ayalim student village worked to clear, clean and prepare a public bomb shelter in Neighborhood C so that it was ready for use by local residents.
Meanwhile, in Dimona, dozens of students prepared Purim gift baskets and visited elderly residents living alone across the city. The volunteers checked on their well-being, delivered the holiday packages and offered support and companionship as the tense wartime period continues.
The activity is part of a broader volunteer effort by Ayalim students across the region. In Sderot, dozens of students from the association’s village who were not called up for reserve duty joined the municipality’s emergency response system shortly after the war began nine days ago.
Since then, they have been helping organize the city’s emergency supply warehouses and conducting inventories of critical wartime equipment to ensure the home front in Sderot and surrounding communities is fully prepared.
Several emergency storage facilities in Sderot contain essential supplies for wartime situations, including mattresses, helmets, blankets, protective vests, barriers and medical kits.
The volunteer efforts aim to strengthen local preparedness and support vulnerable residents as the conflict continues.