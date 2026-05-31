Hezbollah expands rocket range: air raid sirens sound in Acre, Haifa Bay area

Air raid sirens sounded Sunday afternoon in Acre and its industrial zone in the Haifa Bay area, seconds after an early warning was issued of possible Hezbollah rocket fire toward the area.

Earlier, several launches were identified from Lebanon toward the Nahariya area. The Air Force intercepted some of them, while others exploded in open areas. No injuries were reported.

Rocket falling off the coast of Nahariya

After the IDF said it would provide advance warnings of missile fire from Lebanon when operational conditions allow, frightened residents in the Krayot also received the alert on their mobile phones.