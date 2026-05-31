'We thought the worst had passed': 13 killed since Lebanon ceasefire began

More than a month has passed since the ceasefire in Lebanon officially took effect, but fighting with Hezbollah has not stopped .

On Saturday, the terror group expanded its rocket fire, triggering sirens in Safed, Nahariya and Karmiel after a direct hit on a commercial center in Kiryat Shmona. On Sunday morning, the IDF cleared for publication that Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin had been killed in Lebanon.

Twelve soldiers and one civilian have been killed during the “ceasefire,” including inside Israeli territory. These are their stories.

Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin

About half an hour after the IDF announced it had captured Beaufort Castle , the military said Sunday morning that Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin , 21, a Givati Reconnaissance Unit soldier from Ashkelon, was killed by an explosive drone the previous day in southern Lebanon. Four other soldiers were lightly wounded in the incident.

14 View gallery Staff Sergeant Michael Tyukin ( Photo: IDF )

Tyukin is the 13th person killed since the ceasefire took effect. He was an only child to his mother, and the two immigrated to Israel from Ukraine in 2020.

The drone was launched by Hezbollah at around 10:30 p.m. and struck a position near the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, where troops were operating as part of the effort to seize commanding areas north of the Litani River.

In a heartbreaking comment on the announcement of his death, Hilit Yanai, whose daughter Rotem was killed last week, wrote: “Hero of Israel. My daughter, Rotem Yanai, will surely receive him with open arms and love up above. May their memory be blessed.”

Sgt. Rotem Yanai

Sgt. Rotem Yanai , a welfare NCO in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion, was killed Wednesday by an explosive drone on the northern border, inside Israeli territory. Yanai, from Givat Ada, was the 12th person killed since the so-called ceasefire in southern Lebanon and the 24th fallen soldier since Operation Roaring Lion began.

14 View gallery Sgt. Rotem Yanai ( Photo: IDF )

She studied theater at Kramim High School and was active in the Scouts movement’s Gefen troop. The Yanai family believed the worst had already happened to them when Rotem’s brother, Dor, was wounded on October 7 while fighting alongside his comrades to defend the Yiftah post near Zikim.

“We thought that was the ‘test’ we had been given,” her aunt Reut Schwarzman said in pain. Her aunt, Meital Ansbacher, added: “We thought the worst had already happened, and yesterday the worst of all happened.”

Sgt. Nehoray Leizer

Sgt. Nehoray Leizer , 19, from Eilat, a Combat Engineering Corps soldier, was killed a week ago by an explosive drone launched at troops operating in southern Lebanon, a threat for which the IDF has not yet found a solution.

14 View gallery Sgt. Nehoray Leizer ( Photo: IDF )

Hezbollah terrorists launched the drone at around 4 p.m. toward an area in the village of Debel where troops from the 401st Brigade were stationed. The drone struck the Namer engineering vehicle in which the force was traveling.

His sister Mai said Nehoray chose to enter the combat zone even though he had a knee injury. “He could have stayed at the base and rested and not gone inside, but he said there was no such thing as his friends being inside while he was outside,” she said.

His mother, Rotem, said at his funeral: “This is against the laws of nature, a 19-year-old child whose mother has to bury him. I sent you healthy and whole, and they brought you back in a coffin. I knew something was going to happen to you. I knew. You knew too. Why did you go in?”

Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger

Two days earlier, Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger , 23, from Atlit, a technology and maintenance soldier in the 9th Battalion, was killed by an explosive drone at the IDF’s Biranit post near the Lebanon border, about a month before his release from the army.

14 View gallery Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger ( Photo: IDF )

His mother, Liat Hamburger, said he had “big dreams” and was an entrepreneur at heart. “The absurd thing is that he wanted to go into the drone field. It is impossible to believe the drone got him first,” she said.

She said Noam had supported his sister during her cancer treatment and always insisted on serving where he was needed. “He could have chosen otherwise, to be in a less dangerous place,” she said. “But he told me, ‘Mom, the soldiers there are fighting, and when the tank stops working, everything stops. That is my job, to fix the tank, to let them defend. It is a huge role.’”

Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir

Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir , 27, from Ariel, was killed in an encounter with a Hezbollah terrorist in southern Lebanon. He is survived by his wife, Roi, their 18-month-old son Ma’ayan Yiftach, his parents and siblings.

The incident occurred when troops were operating in the village of Qawzah, north of Ayta ash-Shab, inside the yellow-line area. The force was operating outside a church when the terrorist opened fire at them from inside the building.

14 View gallery Maj. (res.) Itamar Sapir

His widow, Roi, eulogized him: “My man, my love, what can I even say? I used to consult you about everything, and now I need to consult you: come home. I called you after they told me you were dead, and I did not believe it. Something in me died with you.”

She also spoke of their son, named after Sapir’s friend from the Maglan unit, Capt. Yiftach Yaavetz, who was killed on October 7. “Ma’ayani needs you now, tomorrow, in another decade, in another 20 years,” she said.

Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon

Exactly one month ago, Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon , 48, from the community of Adi in the Jezreel Valley, was killed in an incident in which reserve paratroopers were hit by an explosive device.

Kalfon is survived by his wife, Shamrit, and two daughters — Noga, 19, who is in a year of national service, and Mia, 17, an 11th-grade student.

14 View gallery Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon

A month after the family’s devastating loss, his mother, Sheri, said: “My husband Meir and I went to see his grave ahead of the memorial ceremony marking one month since he fell. Today we will hold a memorial ceremony for our beloved Barak with family and friends, and it still feels impossible to grasp. Barak was killed on the first day of the ceasefire, and now a month has passed since the terrible disaster that struck us. It is impossible to believe he is gone.”

“He was always the one who cared for everyone,” she added. “A big man with a smile, someone everyone relied on — at work, in the special field where he worked at Rafael, and in the army, where he was loved so much. We have heard so many stories about him over the past month. We still cannot process it. My husband, his two brothers and, of course, his wife Shamrit and his daughters, who were so close to him — this is a huge loss. Is this a ceasefire? We in the north are under fire all the time. Look at the residents of the north along the confrontation line — constantly under sirens and fire. How can anyone even declare another 45-day ceasefire now? Does that make sense to anyone?”

Sgt. First Class Lidor Porat

Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat , 31, was killed a month ago by an explosive device that also wounded nine others. Porat, a soldier in Battalion 7106 of the 769th Regional Brigade, is survived by his father, Avraham, his older brother Naor and his twin sister Inbal. His family marked 30 days since his death on Sunday.

Porat was born and raised in Ashdod’s District D and studied at the Bnei Akiva Neve Herzog yeshiva. He was an outstanding student and took an advanced physics program. After high school, he continued to a higher yeshiva in Beit El and later enlisted in the Paratroopers Brigade.

14 View gallery Sgt. First Class (res.) Lidor Porat ( Photo: IDF )

After his military service, he began studying electrical engineering at Ben-Gurion University. When his mother became seriously ill, he paused his studies to care for her until she died, then returned to complete his degree.

His close friend, Yagel Maimon, said: “After his mother died, it shook him deeply and he needed a lot of time to think. We traveled together in Vietnam. With all his righteousness, wisdom and seriousness, he also knew how to let go and enjoy life.

“October 7 caught us in a pastoral village. Suddenly I saw Lidor turn red and start shaking. He said his sister was in Sderot and he did not know what was happening. After a while, he managed to reach her and understood that his family was safe. He told me, ‘Come on, we’re going back to Israel.’ I told him, ‘Calm down, everything is OK, your family is safe.’ But he was determined to find a flight home, and within three days we were on one. The next day he had already reported for reserve duty. He even went without a bag and asked me to arrange underwear and clothes for him. He was an amazing friend. He loved the people of Israel, and we will not forget him.”

Sgt. Idan Fooks

Sgt. Idan Fooks , 19, was killed by an explosive drone near the village of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

His mother, Meital Fooks, said through her pain: “You need to look at pictures of Idan and see from his eyes and his light who he was. So much kindness and desire to do good. We knew what kind of child we had, but we did not know just how much — and we heard amazing stories about him during the shiva. People came here who had been bullied as children, and Idan had helped them. In gym class, for example, he would take the child no one wanted when teams were picked.”

14 View gallery Sgt. Idan Fooks

Speaking about the family’s loss, she said: “It is not easy. Idan was my heart and all of our hearts. There is no way to deal with this. We are surrounded by many angels he sent us — the wonderful people of Israel who lift us up. Every morning I look at his last picture and tell myself, ‘How can I fall?’ Yes, I cry, but I tell his story and hope every person will do one good deed in his memory. That gives us the strength to feel he is here.”

“I did not feel there was a ceasefire,” she added. “They were inside and fighting. Every morning I woke up to a message that they were going out on an operation, and every evening to a message that everything was OK. What ceasefire? Our children are fighting. The fact that this is being silenced is incomprehensible to me. Our children are inside, and suddenly I received a message that I no longer have a child.”

Amer Hujeirat

Amer Hujeirat , a resident of Shefa-Amr who worked for a contracting company carrying out engineering work for the Defense Ministry, was killed by an explosive drone. His 19-year-old son was lightly wounded by shrapnel.

“It is very hard to see your father killed before your eyes. It shook me,” his son said. “We reached the border and entered the area to work. We handed our phones over to the IDF and were supposed to receive radios so we could stay in constant contact with the army, but we were told there was no need and that a tank would escort us closely and protect us.”

14 View gallery Amer Hujeirat

“The tank did escort us, but after five minutes it turned around and moved away. We continued working, and an hour and a half later it was no longer around us. We saw it far away, behind a house. We were alone. I climbed onto the engineering vehicle and suddenly saw a small, fast drone behind the excavator. It was flying low and focusing its camera on us. I got scared and jumped off the vehicle immediately. It came to attack me. I ran, and my father ran, but the drone chased him and the explosive charge hit him and detonated. When we entered, they promised us the tank would stay to secure us — not that it would leave and hide.”

Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo

Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo , 19, from Herzliya, a soldier in the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was killed by an explosive drone near the village of Qantara in southern Lebanon.

His mother, Galit, said: “He was a special child. A good student. I was afraid for him. I no longer have parents or siblings. I tried to lower his profile, but he wanted to be in Golani, in Golani’s 13th Battalion, and that is what he got.”

14 View gallery Sgt. Liem Ben Hamo ( Photo: IDF )

His uncle, Shlomi, added: “It is hard for me to speak about him in the past tense. Liem was an outstanding student, a young man with values and a sense of humor. Liem volunteered to serve in Golani. He followed my son, who also served in Golani. This is a terrible disaster.”

Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan

Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan , 20, from Moshav Dekel in the northwestern Negev, a soldier in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, was killed by a mortar shell fired at troops in the Litani area.

His friend Matan Peretz said: “I knew Negev from age zero. I was with him everywhere — even this past weekend, before it happened. Negev was a good friend, a good kid, someone you cannot really describe in words. He wanted to fulfill so many dreams, and in one moment it ended.”

14 View gallery Staff Sgt. Negev Dagan ( Photo: IDF )

“Negev had been in places, and suddenly this happened. We were in shock,” Matan added. “He used to come here and say it was not scary and that ‘we are going in all the way.’ But this past weekend, he said this entry was going to be frightening.”

Warrant Officer (res.) Alexander Glovanyov

Warrant Officer (res.) Alexander Glovanyov , 47, was killed by an explosive drone near the border.

His widow, Marina, spoke about coping with the loss. “It has been a week since I have been living alone, and it is hard. Luckily there are many friends and neighbors here helping me,” she said.

“I manage all the technical things, but the joy has disappeared from my life, and it is very hard when raising a young girl,” she added. “I think there is no ceasefire. For me, here in the center, we do not see what is happening on the Lebanon border, and it is hard for us to understand what is happening there.”

14 View gallery Master Sgt. (res.) Alexander Glovanyov

His mother, Polina, said in pain: “Alexander was a very good person. He was my only son. I have no one now. He had good hands. He was an athlete. We came to Israel in 1996. They told us it happened at the border, that he was at the base. We spoke the day before yesterday for the last time. I was afraid. I was in touch with him, and he said everything was OK.”

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati , a platoon commander in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion, fell in battle in southern Lebanon. He was 24. Recanati was killed by an explosive drone launched at troops last Friday.

Recanati was a graduate of the sixth-year program at the Itamar higher yeshiva. He is survived by his parents, six siblings and his fiancée, Roni, whom he was supposed to marry next month.

14 View gallery Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati ( Photo: IDF )

Rabbi Daniel Luntzer, the rabbi of Itamar, eulogized him at the funeral: “The entire nation accompanies you to burial. Exactly one week before you ascended heavenward in battle, last Friday, you were at my home with Roni, your fiancée. You registered for marriage, and you went up among the holy and pure.”

Roni said goodbye to him at the funeral.

“The first time we met, the first thing I noticed was your kind and beautiful eyes. I fell into them again and again. Everyone said you had kind eyes,” she said. “Once you asked if I was angry, and I said I could not be angry at you. Maoz, everyone who met you for the first time was moved by your quietness, which said so much about you. I wanted you to come to my bridal chair and smile at me. I wanted you to be a father. You could have been the perfect father.”