Dershowitz: 'If Mamdani interferes with Netanyahu's UN trip, he will be arrested'

Prof. Alan Dershowitz, one of the United States' leading jurists, said on Friday that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani would himself face arrest if he attempted to interfere with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected visit to New York for the UN General Assembly in September, escalating a public dispute over the mayor's calls to enforce an International Criminal Court warrant against the Israeli leader.
Speaking to Newsmax, Dershowitz, a Harvard Law School professor emeritus and a member of Netanyahu's legal team challenging the ICC case, said he was prepared to defend the prime minister if any attempt were made to impede his visit.
"Look, I'm one of Bibi Netanyahu's lawyers," Dershowitz said, using Netanyahu's nickname. "If Mamdani does anything to interfere with Bibi Netanyahu's arrival in New York and speech, he will be arrested."
Dershowitz's remarks came days after Mamdani acknowledged that New York City lacks the legal authority to execute the ICC's arrest warrant against Netanyahu, reversing earlier suggestions that his administration was exploring whether it could detain the Israeli leader during his expected September visit. Mamdani instead called on the U.S. federal government to join the ICC and enforce the warrant, while repeating his claim that Netanyahu is a "war criminal" who is not welcome in New York.
The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Gaza. Israel rejects the allegations, saying it is acting in self-defense following Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack, and argues the court lacks jurisdiction. The United States is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its authority over American or Israeli officials.
Dershowitz argued that any effort by Mamdani to act against Netanyahu would violate U.S. law protecting foreign officials visiting the country on official business. Legal experts have similarly said New York City has no authority to enforce ICC warrants and that visiting foreign leaders attending UN functions enjoy legal protections under U.S. law.
The veteran constitutional lawyer also said he intends to organize a rally of "100,000 New Yorkers" in Central Park to welcome Netanyahu during his visit.
"You may not be welcome in Gracie Mansion, in that place of bigotry on the Upper East Side, but you're welcome in New York," Dershowitz said.
He sharply criticized Mamdani, accusing him of legitimizing antisemitism and describing him as "the greatest perpetrator of anti-Jewish hate in modern American history." Dershowitz compared the political climate surrounding the mayor to Germany in the early 1930s, saying it was "the closest thing I've seen to Nazi Germany."
Mamdani has rejected accusations of antisemitism, saying his criticism is directed at the Israeli government rather than Judaism. He has repeatedly condemned Israel's military campaign in Gaza and described it as genocide, a characterization Israel strongly denies.
Dershowitz also said the ICC case against Netanyahu had been fatally undermined by the removal of former chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who was ousted Friday over sexual misconduct allegations. However, under ICC procedures, arrest warrants remain in force unless revoked by the court's judges, regardless of changes in the prosecutor's office.