Israeli police propose 800-officer force to tackle nationalist violence in West Bank

Rising incidents of friction, violence and nationalist crime in Area C of the West Bank , along with coordination gaps between the police, IDF and Shin Bet security agency, have prompted Judea and Samaria District police commander Moshe Pinchi to develop a new operational plan. The proposal comes amid growing concerns that the police and military, with their limited forces deployed in the area, are unable to adequately respond to the increasing number of incidents. It aims to address extremist violence while improving security and police services for law-abiding residents of the West Bank.

At the heart of the proposal, which has yet to receive approval from the police commissioner and national security minister, is the establishment of "Brigade C," a joint interagency force designed to provide an effective, rapid and comprehensive response in areas where existing security arrangements have left gaps. As part of the planning process, police conducted an extensive survey of Area C, identifying flashpoints where a permanent presence could prevent violence before it occurs and ensure a rapid response when incidents do take place.

Rioters in the Christian village of Taybeh

Under the proposal, which was presented to several security officials during its development, the force would not handle criminal offenses within Jewish communities but would focus instead on clashes in open areas. This would allow regional IDF brigade commanders to concentrate on combating terrorism, while Brigade C personnel would manage incidents of friction and violence. In effect, the plan would expand police capabilities under military authority.

The broader strategic concept of establishing a dedicated force in Area C was originally proposed by Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), and was previously reported. However, no suitable framework was developed because such a force would have to operate under the military, which exercises governing authority in the West Bank. While Halevi's proposal focused primarily on the division of responsibilities, Pinchi's plan translates the concept into concrete operational measures.

The proposed force would include approximately 700 to 800 police officers and combat personnel, deployed across the West Bank from the southern Hebron Hills to northern Samaria.

Footage: Settlers prevent Palestinian farmers from harvesting olives west of Hebron

The brigade would operate within territory under military jurisdiction and be administratively subordinate to the head of IDF Central Command, while providing full civilian policing capabilities. It would combine combat and police units with advanced investigative and intelligence capabilities, operating together from a joint command center. The arrangement is intended to establish, for the first time, a rapid and continuous operational, intelligence and investigative response to incidents ranging from public disturbances to terrorist attacks and nationalist crime.

One of the most significant changes in the proposed approach is the emphasis on maintaining a permanent presence on the ground to improve response times. Under the plan, the West Bank would be divided into several key operational zones covering major flashpoints, grazing areas and agricultural farms. Rather than dispatching forces from distant locations only after violence has escalated, brigade officers would conduct regular patrols around farms and grazing areas.

The new force would be established in stages, initially drawing personnel from existing Border Police companies operating in the West Bank. These officers would undergo accelerated training and transition to conventional district policing duties, alongside the recruitment of additional patrol officers and combat personnel.

Funding remains a point of disagreement. Police officials are demanding that the new unit be financed through the military budget, while the IDF maintains that the initiative is a national undertaking and should therefore be funded directly by the state.