Falls asleep in meetings, struggles to hear, bruised by a ‘high-five’: signs of Trump’s age

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his energy level and health in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, offering new details about medical screening he underwent in October after the White House delayed clarifying the nature of the exam.

Trump disclosed that he had a CT scan, not an MRI, during an October visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, saying he regretted undergoing the advanced imaging because it fueled public speculation about his health.

The president said he initially described the exam as an MRI but did not know which part of his body had been scanned. A CT scan is a faster diagnostic tool than an MRI, but it provides less detail about tissue differences.

Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella said in a memo released by the White House in December that the president had undergone “advanced imaging” as a preventive screening for men his age.

Barbabella said Thursday that Trump agreed to the examination because he was already scheduled to be at Walter Reed to meet with staff and service members. Trump had undergone his annual physical in April.

“In order to make the most of the President’s time at the hospital, we recommended another routine physical evaluation to ensure continued optimal health,” Barbabella said.

He added that Trump was offered either a CT scan or an MRI “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues,” and said the results were “perfectly normal and revealed absolutely no abnormalities.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president’s doctors and the administration had “always maintained the President received advanced imaging,” adding that Trump chose to disclose further details himself because he “has nothing to hide.”

“In retrospect, it’s too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition,” Trump said in the interview, published Thursday. “The fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’ Well, nothing’s wrong.”

At 79, Trump is the oldest person ever sworn into the presidency and has been sensitive to questions about his health, particularly after repeatedly criticizing former President Joe Biden’s fitness for office.

Biden, who turned 82 during the final year of his presidency, faced sustained scrutiny over his age and mental acuity before abandoning his reelection bid.

Questions have also emerged about Trump’s health this year after he was seen with bruising on the back of his right hand, visible despite makeup, and noticeable swelling around his ankles.

The White House said this summer that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition among older adults in which leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart.

Trump said he briefly wore compression socks to reduce swelling but stopped because he disliked them.

Leavitt said the bruising on Trump’s hand resulted from frequent handshaking and regular aspirin use. Trump takes aspirin daily to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Trump said he takes more aspirin than his doctors recommend, acknowledging he is “a little superstitious” after using it for 25 years. According to Barbabella, Trump takes 325 milligrams daily.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning the blood,” Trump said. “I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood.”

Trump also denied falling asleep during White House meetings, despite photographs showing him with his eyes closed. He said he was resting his eyes or blinking.

“It’s very relaxing to me,” he said. “They’ll take a picture of me blinking and catch me mid-blink.”

Trump said he has never slept much at night, a habit he described during his first term. He said he starts his day early in the White House residence, moves to the Oval Office around 10 a.m., and works until 7 or 8 p.m.

He dismissed concerns about his hearing, saying he only struggles “when there’s a lot of people talking,” and attributed his energy to genetics.