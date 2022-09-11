Liberman compares Netanyahu political tactics to those of Nazi propagandist Geobbels, Stalin

Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman on Sunday, said opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's political tactics are like those of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, or Stalin.

Liberman spoke to reporters as he made his way into the weekly cabinet meeting.

2 View gallery Avigdor Liberman ( Photo: Yonatan Zindel )

The minister said Netanyahu understands that support for his Yisrael Beiteinu party is likely to keep him out of power, "and will do everything he can to hurt us," he said.

"They are pressuring the attorney general to open an investigation into ridiculous allegations against me, and weaponizing then against our party," he said.

Last week Liberman called Netanyahu 'scum of the earth' and accused him of promoting allegations that the finance minister ordered the assassination of a senior member of the police who was investigating him for corruption.

"I expect the attorney general to reject the matter out of hand and renounce the allegations as lies and without merit," he said.

After the allegations were made by a former aid to the minister, Liberman called them "blood libel."

"A person 'remembers' a supposed event after 20 years and comes out in public before the elections. These are absurd allegations, which are repeated millions of times until people become accustomed to them," he said.

Netanyahu's Likud Party said in response that Liberman is was inciting and is panicking.

"His words are false, outrageous and are an affront to the memory of the Holocaust," the Likud said in a statement.

"We demand prime minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz to immediately condemn Liberman's abhorrent comments," the party said.

The defense minister issued a statement condemning Liberman's comparison. "There is a red line that must not be crossed," he said.

2 View gallery Avigdor Liberman and Benjamin Netanyahu in 2012 ( Photo: AP )

Liberman began his political career as Netanyahu's close ally after serving as his chief of staff during the Likud leader's first term in office in the 1990s.

The two parted ways and as of 2018 has been an outspoken opponent of the former prime minister.