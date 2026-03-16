The Israeli who broke into a Turkish reporter's live broadcast in Tel Aviv and broke the internet

A few seconds of live broadcasting on the streets of Tel Aviv turned into a viral moment in Turkey. Turkish television reporter Emrah Çakmak of CNN Türk was standing in front of the camera reporting on Iranian missile strikes and the “panic” in Israel — until a Turkish-speaking Israeli who recognized him decided to intervene. Within moments he stepped into the frame, addressed the reporter in Turkish and confronted him with remarks that surprised the broadcast team.
During the live broadcast, the Israeli told the reporter: “What nonsense are you talking about? You keep talking about what’s happening here. Netanyahu is dead, this one is dead, that one is dead… There’s nothing here. Everything is fine in Israel.”
Çakmak appeared surprised by the interruption, briefly replied “OK, thank you,” and quickly ended the exchange. The video of the incident spread on social media and went viral in Turkey, drawing large numbers of views and heated reactions.
Çakmak has previously sparked controversy in Israel. At the start of the war he was detained after broadcasting live footage of sirens and missile impacts near the Kirya military headquarters complex while holding invalid press credentials from the Government Press Office. After questioning he was released, but has since continued reporting from the field for CNN Türk.
In Israel, criticism has been voiced toward some Turkish media outlets, which various officials say present events from a particularly critical angle toward Israel. In several broadcasts, critics say, images of missile strikes and public panic are emphasized while Iran is portrayed as having the upper hand in the confrontation. According to critics, reporters on the ground sometimes deliver one-sided coverage and at times broadcast from sensitive locations during security incidents.