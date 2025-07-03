UK indicts 4 for vandism after Parliament votes to outlaw Palestine Action

Four pro-Palestinian activists have been charged after breaking into a military air base in central England last month and damaging two planes in protest against Britain's support for Israel.
Counter-terrorism police said the charges were for conspiracy to enter a prohibited place knowingly for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the UK, and conspiracy to commit criminal damage.
The four, aged between 22 and 35, remain in custody and are due to appear in a London court on Thursday. Police said they will present evidence to the court linking the offences to terrorism.
The police statement said those charged had caused 7 million pounds ($9.55 million) worth of damage to the two aircraft at the Brize Norton Royal Air Force base.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Palestine Action has routinely targeted companies in Britain with links to Israel, including Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems. The group said it was behind the breach of the air base in Oxfordshire when red paint was sprayed over two planes used for refuelling and transport.
Palestine Action has routinely targeted companies in Britain with links to Israel, including Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.
On Wednesday, Parliament voted to outlaw Palestine Action, branding it a terrorist organisation. Membership in it or support for it would carry a 14-year jail sentence. The law passed with a majority of 385 to 26 and was expected to go to the House of Lords on Thursday for final approval, while challenges have already been filed in the courts.