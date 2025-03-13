Mossad seeks best secret agents in new recruitment video | Watch

Israel's Mossad released a new recruitment video for security personnel on Thursday titled "There's security, and then there's security in the Mossad." The last time the agency published a similar video was four years ago.

The action-packed clip, set to fast-paced music, features armed male and female security officers firing at a shooting range, boxing during training, conducting security checks with a detection dog and storming through a dark parking garage with weapons drawn — one briefly seen with a silencer.

Mossad's new recruitment video ( Video: Mossad )

Later, a female officer is shown observing through binoculars, while another holds a camera. A voiceover says, "There are things we can show, and things we can't." The video, filmed in an upscale hotel hallway at an undisclosed location, also features a narrow alley resembling European streets.

A blurred-faced female officer says, "Every shift is extremely dynamic — no two are the same. That's what I love about the job. It suits my study schedule and for those who qualify, there are many exciting opportunities for advancement."

Another security officer adds, "I love the action and the people here. Everyone was carefully selected and is truly outstanding. One of the job’s biggest advantages is knowing there’s room to grow and develop."

The Mossad recruits security personnel not only in Israel but also abroad.