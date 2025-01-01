'Shadow students': Training the next generation of Israeli spies

, IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet, the program is described as "the jewel of leadership in the technological arena," created by the architects of other elite initiatives for future military recruits like Talpiot and Psagot.

, IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet, the program is described as "the jewel of leadership in the technological arena," created by the architects of other elite initiatives for future military recruits like Talpiot and Psagot.