'Shadow students': Training the next generation of Israeli spies

Using code letters instead of full names, students from across Israel converge at a high school in Katzrin, preparing for future roles in Mossad and Shin Bet—the country’s elite intelligence agencies

Tamar Trabelsi-Hadad|
As early as ninth grade, students destined for Israel's primary intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet are identified and enrolled in the elite Odem program, where they adopt code letters in place of full names.
Jointly run by the Defense Ministry, Education Ministry, IDF, Mossad and Shin Bet, the program is described as "the jewel of leadership in the technological arena," created by the architects of other elite initiatives for future military recruits like Talpiot and Psagot.
2 View gallery
The first cohort of the Odem program
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
The first cohort in the specialized high school that was established in the town of Katzrin in the Golan Heights is now completing matriculation exams, and registration for the next class has begun. Graduates will pursue electrical engineering degrees at the Technion, alongside specialized training, exposure to security forces and participation in cutting-edge technological projects. Following this, they will undertake six years of military service, preparing for leadership roles in technology within the Shin Bet and Mossad.
The program aims for gender and geographical equity, with 38% female participants and 40% from northern and southern Israel. The defense establishment seeks to raise both figures to 50%.
Roy Shefer, head of the elite programs division, said the Odem program addresses a critical shortage of technological and managerial talent in Israel’s top security units.
"Instead of waiting until the end of 12th grade for students to reach the required level, Odem begins training in 10th grade, focusing on academics like math, physics and English, as well as leadership skills," he said.
2 View gallery
Former defense minister Benny Gantz speaks with students
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
"The goal," he explained, "is to give boys and girls the chance to close gaps, expand technological knowledge and develop personally during a formative stage—before decisions are made and opportunities are closed off."
A., a 12th grader from Kiryat Shmona and a member of Odem’s first graduating class, said the program aligns with his aspirations. "I want to serve in a meaningful role where my skills can contribute to my country. After October 7, it’s clear how essential this program is. In the Shin Bet and Mossad, you rarely get credit for your actions, and no one may ever know it was you who acted. To me, that’s the beauty of it."
S., a 12th-grade student from a Gaza-border community, echoed those sentiments, tying her ambitions to her upbringing centered on service and Zionism. "The people behind technological developments saved my life," she said. "Even in the current war, the critical role of technology is undeniable. I’ve always wanted to understand the work of those in the shadows and find where I can contribute. My ambition is to be one of them—protecting others quietly, ensuring no one even realizes there was ever a threat."
