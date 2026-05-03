Tropper departure shakes Gantz’s Blue and White as party struggles in polls

Knesset member Chili Tropper formally announced Sunday that he is leaving Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party , a move that had been expected for months but still sent shock waves through the party.

Gantz is already facing a political crisis . Polls have shown Blue and White failing to cross the electoral threshold, and the party has struggled to set a compelling public agenda.

1 View gallery Tropper and Gantz ( Photo: Knesset Channel )

Tropper, who had been one of Gantz’s closest political allies since Gantz entered politics, said he would remain in public life. His statement suggested he could join an existing party or establish a new political platform.

The move raises questions not only about Tropper’s next step, but also about Gantz’s future. While Gantz has not made a clear statement about his plans, he faces growing pressure as Israel moves toward elections on both the right and the left.

Senior political figures said Gantz convened close advisers after Tropper’s announcement to discuss how to proceed. They said the possibility of retirement was raised, though Gantz’s office denied it and said leaving politics is not on the table.

Gantz entered politics in 2019 as a rising star and was once seen as a leading alternative to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But his decision to join governments led by Netanyahu, leave them and later rejoin them damaged his standing with parts of the public.

One option for Gantz could be joining an existing party. He recently met with Naftali Bennett, whose associates have said Gantz could potentially receive a realistic spot if he had no other viable path. Bennett appeared to court Tropper on Sunday, writing on X: “Dear Chili Tropper, much success. The people of Israel need people like you in the leadership of the country.”

Gantz, meanwhile, is continuing what he calls a campaign to “break the blocs,” rejecting political boycotts and calling for a broad Zionist unity government.

“We are moving forward with full force,” he wrote on X. “To ensure the establishment of a broad Zionist unity government that will break the blocs and move the State of Israel forward.”

Those close to Gantz believe his refusal to align fully with either political bloc could attract enough voters to keep him above the electoral threshold. But his challenge may be less the idea than his public image after years of political reversals.