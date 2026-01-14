Blue and White MK: Netanyahu must go, but party may join government if he has 61 seats

Knesset member Alon Schuster of the Blue and White party said Wednesday that his party’s new election campaign slogan, “Without Ben-Gvir and without Ra’am,” reflects what the country needs, rejecting criticism that it ultimately serves Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking in an interview with ynet studio, Schuster dismissed claims by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who told Army Radio that the campaign benefits Netanyahu politically.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Kobi Koankes )

“This serves the needs of the State of Israel,” Schuster said. “The current reality is that Ben-Gvir has very significant influence in this government, and that turns it into a bad government.”

Schuster said that beyond what he described as Netanyahu’s unfitness to continue serving as prime minister, Ra’am represents, in his view, the option of a narrow coalition that lacks political stability.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his party believe Netanyahu should leave political life, Schuster said. Still, he added that if elections result in a 61-seat majority for the bloc led by Netanyahu, party members would face a difficult choice.

“All my colleagues will have to think about whether they want to abandon us once again to a government with Ben-Gvir for several more years, or try a path in which we establish a broad government,” he said.

Asked why Netanyahu would need Blue and White if he already secured 61 seats, Schuster said the party’s position would remain unchanged.

“You’re absolutely right — in that case our situation is bleak,” he said. “Still, as long as there is a chance, we will demand that our friends in today’s opposition consider what we want.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Noam Rivkin Fenton )

Schuster said he hoped the opposition could assemble a 61-seat majority to prevent Netanyahu from forming a “blocking bloc,” but added that if voters ultimately give Netanyahu the ability to form a government with Ben-Gvir, centrist parties should consider joining in order to keep Ben-Gvir and other far-right figures out of key positions.

Asked who should lead such a government, Schuster said he hoped it would not be Netanyahu.

“I very much hope it won’t be Benjamin Netanyahu,” he said. “I hope for someone we can trust. I am with Gantz — Gantz can do it — though I don’t necessarily think that’s what will happen.”

Recent polls show Blue and White struggling to cross the electoral threshold, and reports have said lawmaker Chili Tropper is considering leaving the party. Asked about those reports, Schuster said he does not believe Tropper will resign.