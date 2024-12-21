Israel bolsters air defenses after Houthi missile hits Tel Aviv, drone downed

Less than 12 hours after a ballistic missile from Yemen caused significant damage in Tel Aviv, alarms sounded again in southern Israel on Saturday, signaling another suspected attack from Yemen.
The IDF confirmed that a drone penetrated Israeli airspace near the Gaza periphery communities of Talmei Eliyahu, Ein HaBesor and Gevulot. An IDF combat helicopter intercepted the drone, believed to have been launched from Yemen, with dramatic footage of the interception shared by officials.
Meanwhile, the IDF provided preliminary findings from its investigation into the earlier missile strike on Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter, which struck a residential area shortly after air raid sirens were activated. This marks the second Houthi missile to hit central Israel in three days, following a strike near Ramat Efal.
The IDF acknowledged failed interception attempts and a short response window between the alarm and the missile’s impact. “The incident is still being thoroughly examined,” the military said, adding that some lessons learned from the event are already being implemented to improve interception capabilities and warning systems, though it did not disclose further details due to "information security considerations."
Officials emphasized that while efforts to enhance air defense are ongoing, the system cannot guarantee full protection. “[T]he public must follow the Home Front Command instructions,” the IDF statement concluded.
The missile strike on Jaffa caused extensive damage to buildings in the area, and six people were injured by shattered glass, requiring hospitalization. Fire and Rescue Services reported that the missile exploded in a courtyard surrounded by residential buildings, amplifying the damage.