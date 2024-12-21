Israel bolsters air defenses after Houthi missile hits Tel Aviv, drone downed

The IDF confirmed that a drone penetrated Israeli airspace near the Gaza periphery communities of Talmei Eliyahu, Ein HaBesor and Gevulot. An IDF combat helicopter intercepted the drone, believed to have been launched from Yemen, with dramatic footage of the interception shared by officials.

The IDF confirmed that a drone penetrated Israeli airspace near the Gaza periphery communities of Talmei Eliyahu, Ein HaBesor and Gevulot. An IDF combat helicopter intercepted the drone, believed to have been launched from Yemen, with dramatic footage of the interception shared by officials.

The IDF confirmed that a drone penetrated Israeli airspace near the Gaza periphery communities of Talmei Eliyahu, Ein HaBesor and Gevulot. An IDF combat helicopter intercepted the drone, believed to have been launched from Yemen, with dramatic footage of the interception shared by officials.

Meanwhile, the IDF provided preliminary findings from its investigation into the earlier missile strike on Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter, which struck a residential area shortly after air raid sirens were activated. This marks the second Houthi missile to hit central Israel in three days, following a

Meanwhile, the IDF provided preliminary findings from its investigation into the earlier missile strike on Tel Aviv's Jaffa quarter, which struck a residential area shortly after air raid sirens were activated. This marks the second Houthi missile to hit central Israel in three days, following a