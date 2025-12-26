Crowds take to the streets in Somaliland to celebrate Israel recognition

Israeli flags, street celebrations and chants filled Hargeisa after Israel became the first UN member to recognize Somaliland, marking a rare public show of support for Israel in a Muslim-majority society

Crowds poured into the streets of Hargeisa on Friday night, waving flags, chanting and celebrating Israel’s historic decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that marked a diplomatic breakthrough for the self-governing region and sent a strong political signal across the Horn of Africa.
Videos circulating from Somaliland’s capital showed hundreds gathering in the city center, some draped in Israeli flags and others waving them from balconies and rooftops. In one clip, the Israeli flag was prominently displayed on a building overlooking a packed street, as music played and celebrants danced late into the night. The scenes reflected a rare public display of enthusiasm for Israel in a Muslim-majority society and underscored the significance of the moment for Somalilanders.
Israel on Friday became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland, which has functioned as a de facto independent state since breaking away from Somalia in 1991 but has long struggled for international legitimacy. Somaliland officials said the recognition would pave the way for diplomatic ties “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” with expectations that cooperation would expand in security, technology, agriculture and trade.
For many Somaliland residents, the recognition was viewed not only as a diplomatic achievement but as long-awaited validation. “This is about dignity and acknowledgment,” one local activist said in a video shared online. “We have built a state, maintained stability and democracy, and today the world finally started to see us.
Hargeisa, Somaliland
Somaliland president and Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, Dr. Mohamed Hagi)
Israeli officials described the move as both a recognition of reality and a strategic step. Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, near key maritime routes and across from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, has made it an important geopolitical partner. Israeli sources have acknowledged that years of quiet engagement, including behind-the-scenes intelligence and diplomatic contacts, laid the groundwork for Friday’s announcement.
The public celebrations stood in sharp contrast to reactions elsewhere in the region. Somalia condemned Israel’s decision, insisting Somaliland remains part of its sovereign territory, while Turkey and Egypt also issued statements rejecting the move.
In Hargeisa, however, the mood was unmistakably jubilant. As fireworks lit up the night sky and chants echoed through the streets, many participants said the recognition felt like a turning point. “This is just the beginning,” one celebrant said, wrapped in blue and white. “Today, we are seen.”
