Crowds take to the streets in Somaliland to celebrate Israel recognition

Crowds poured into the streets of Hargeisa on Friday night, waving flags, chanting and celebrating Israel’s historic decision to recognize Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, a move that marked a diplomatic breakthrough for the self-governing region and sent a strong political signal across the Horn of Africa.

Videos circulating from Somaliland’s capital showed hundreds gathering in the city center, some draped in Israeli flags and others waving them from balconies and rooftops. In one clip, the Israeli flag was prominently displayed on a building overlooking a packed street, as music played and celebrants danced late into the night. The scenes reflected a rare public display of enthusiasm for Israel in a Muslim-majority society and underscored the significance of the moment for Somalilanders.

Israel on Friday became the first United Nations member state to formally recognize Somaliland, which has functioned as a de facto independent state since breaking away from Somalia in 1991 but has long struggled for international legitimacy. Somaliland officials said the recognition would pave the way for diplomatic ties “in the spirit of the Abraham Accords,” with expectations that cooperation would expand in security, technology, agriculture and trade.

Joyous crowds gather in Hargeisa’s city center to celebrate Somaliland’s historic recognition as an independent sovereign state by Israel, the first nation to do so on this momentous day. pic.twitter.com/hZOfqYhXT3 — Abdiweli Mohamed jama (@inamakhtal) December 26, 2025

The people of Somaliland have celebrated the re-recognition of their country, and we appreciate the great government of Israel pic.twitter.com/TYCyQUJ9P4 — ME24 - Middle East 24 (@MiddleEast_24) December 26, 2025

For many Somaliland residents, the recognition was viewed not only as a diplomatic achievement but as long-awaited validation. “This is about dignity and acknowledgment,” one local activist said in a video shared online. “We have built a state, maintained stability and democracy, and today the world finally started to see us.

2 View gallery Hargeisa, Somaliland

2 View gallery Somaliland president and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, Dr. Mohamed Hagi )

Israeli officials described the move as both a recognition of reality and a strategic step. Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden, near key maritime routes and across from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, has made it an important geopolitical partner. Israeli sources have acknowledged that years of quiet engagement, including behind-the-scenes intelligence and diplomatic contacts, laid the groundwork for Friday’s announcement.

The public celebrations stood in sharp contrast to reactions elsewhere in the region. Somalia condemned Israel’s decision, insisting Somaliland remains part of its sovereign territory, while Turkey and Egypt also issued statements rejecting the move.