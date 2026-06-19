Danny Danon to UN official: 'You are part of Israel’s persecution, shame on you'

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon clashed Friday with Vanessa Frazier, the UN secretary-general’s representative for children and armed conflict, after he called for the resignation of Pramila Patten, the secretary-general’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict.

The confrontation came against the backdrop of a UN decision to include Israeli bodies on a blacklist of states and terrorist organizations accused of committing sexual violence in conflict zones .

The conflict at the UN

Danon was speaking at an event when Frazier tried to interrupt him.

“You caved to the pressure,” Danon said. “You came to the secretary-general’s obsession with targeting Israel.”

When Frazier appeared to try to cut him off, Danon snapped: “No, you will be quiet because I’m speaking now. You spoke, now I speak. You spoke, now I speak. Shame on you. You’re part of the bullying of Israel. Shame on you. You can walk out.”

He continued: “You’re part of this obsession. You’re part of this obsession. Ms. Patten was invited here. She chose not to be here. You will allow me to finish my words. Shameful. You are part of this shameful behavior. You are part of it.”

Danon then told Frazier: “I will speak and you will be quiet. You work for the UN, and you will respect the rule of the UN. Respect the rule of the UN. We will not allow you to bully us. We are a member state and you work for the UN, and you will be quiet now. You will be quiet.”

He added: “We know why you took this position. We will not allow you to be part of this shameful campaign. I will finish my words. If you don’t want to listen, go out.”

In his remarks, Danon said: “Israel was placed on the blacklist alongside Hamas, ISIS and Boko Haram. This is a moral disgrace that will be remembered as one of the greatest stains on António Guterres’ legacy.”

He accused Patten of backing a political move against Israel without personally examining the evidence and without giving Israel a real opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“If verifying the facts is not Patten’s job, then what exactly is her job?” Danon said. “You knew Israel cooperated. You knew you did not examine the evidence. And yet you chose to stand behind this lie. You should have said no. You should have resigned. You tried to stain Israel. But the stain is not on Israel. The stain is on you.”

Israeli officials said that after Hamas was included on the list, heavy pressure was exerted on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to include Israel as well.

Over the past year, Danon and members of the Israeli mission held several meetings with the secretary-general’s representative and her team. Israel submitted documents, data and detailed responses to all allegations raised in reports and drafts sent to Jerusalem.

Israel also invited officials from the office to visit and examine the allegations up close. Israeli officials said that despite the information provided and the explanations given, Guterres chose to advance what they described as a political decision and include Israel on the list.

Following the decision, Israel announced that it was freezing ties with the office of the UN secretary-general and canceling Patten’s planned visit to Israel.