Shootouts in broad daylight: Inside IDF's terror raid in Jenin

Fire exchanges were heard in the streets of Jenin early Thursday as hundreds of IDF soldiers raided the West Bank city at dawn on the first day of "Operation Breakwater," meant to thwart the latest terror wave that have so far claimed the lives of 11 people.
IDF soldiers from several elite units participated in the extensive raid in the West Bank, with a focus on the Jenin area, where the gunman of the deadly Bnei Brak terror attack lived.
A total of 31 suspects were detained, some of whom alleged to have ties with the Islamic State members in Hebron.
Contrary to its past practices and under increased risk, the IDF chose to conduct the mission in an overt fashion and in broad daylight. By doing so, the forces were sending a message to potential terrorists and to the local population.
A few hours prior to the raid, elite snipers were strategically stationed throughout the city of Jenin and in its refugee camp. Only later, at around 7-8am, a green light for the raid to begin, was given.
Within minutes, IDF forces entered the city and the refugee camp and detained two Palestinians suspected of providing the Bnei Brak terrorist with weaponry and a vehicle.
Gunshots were fired at the soldiers, who responded, killing three. According to initial debriefings, some of the confrontations were at point blank range.
After only one hour, the forces left the area with a suspect, alleged to have been planning further attacks, unrelated to the Bnei Brak shooting, in the custody.
One IDF sniper was lightly wounded and was later evacuated to hospital. An M-16 rifle used in the exchanges of fire was later found in a neighboring building.
In the course of the operation, forces uncovered and confiscated guns, flak jackets, M-16 rifles, and ammunition.