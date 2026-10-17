Protesters burn Israeli, US flags as student demonstrations sweep Italy | Watch

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators burned Israeli and U.S. flags Friday during a protest in Rome, the Italian capital. According to Italian media reports, thousands of demonstrators called for a boycott of Israel as part of student protests held under the banner "No Meloni Day."
"Money for schools, not war," chanted the protesters, whose numbers reached approximately 20,000, according to organizers. "Fewer weapons, more rights." The demonstrations focused on Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government policies, particularly military spending and education rights. Protesters also voiced opposition to school reforms and restrictions on the number of foreign students in classrooms.
In addition to burning flags, demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, set fire to trash cans, overturned garbage bins and set off fireworks. They marched from the Colosseum through the city center to the Education Ministry in the Trastevere neighborhood.
The protesters denounced Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, saying: "He cannot bury his head in the sand and keep running away. The problems facing schools are enormous, the situation is dire and we want our voices heard now. The students' next step is a general strike on October 30."
The demonstration followed several tense days in Rome's schools, against the backdrop of protests in France and Spain in recent weeks. Among the issues raised by students were school conditions, inadequate funding and what they describe as the gradual erosion of the right to education.
According to Italian media reports, the movement is demanding greater investment in education and school buildings rather than increased military spending.
The protests were not limited to Rome. In Turin, demonstrators threw stones and eggs at police officers. In Verona, protesters set fire to trash cans and an electric scooter, while 20 minors were arrested on suspicion of throwing objects and blocking roads. Demonstrations were also held in Genoa, Venice, Padua, Treviso and Cagliari.
Education Minister Valditara described the demonstrations as "political hooliganism."
"What we are witnessing is not an expression of democratic dissent or a form of legitimate protest, but outright violence that has nothing to do with students' right to make their voices heard," he said.
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini issued an even sharper condemnation of the protesters: "These are not students. They are criminals and lawbreakers."
Meloni did not comment on the incidents.