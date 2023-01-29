IDF foils infiltration attempt from Syria by two armed suspects

The IDF said on Sunday that its troops fired shots to prevent two armed men from infiltrating into Israel across the Syrian border on the Golan Heights.

One person was killed and another, who was injured, managed to escape back into the Syrian territory.

According to the military, the two were observed as they made their way toward Israel in the southern part of the Golan Heights. Soldiers were dispatched and opened fire at the suspects.

Security officials said there has been an increase in incidents of Syrians attempting to approach the border, and the IDF had apprehended some who were taken for questioning and later returned to Syria.

Syria's media had reported a number of IDF attacks against their military positions in the area after militants from the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group had attempted to set up bases on the Syrian side of the frontier.

In 2020, the IDF uncovered explosive devices placed on the Israel-Syrian border. They were identified as anti-personnel mines which were meant to be activated remotely and designed to cause maximum injury to IDF troops.

The IEDs were placed a small distance apart, hidden inside bushes on the Israeli side of an enclave along the border that previously housed the humanitarian hospital set up by the IDF to treat Syrian civilians wounded in the civil war.