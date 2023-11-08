Blinken says Israel cannot run Gaza after war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel cannot run Gaza, but there may be a transition period following the end of the current conflict. "Gaza cannot be continued to be run by Hamas. That simply invites repetition of October 7 ... It's also clear that Israel cannot occupy Gaza," Blinken told reporters after a G7 foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo. "Now, the reality is that there may be a need for some transition period at the end of the conflict ... We don't see a reoccupation and what I've heard from Israeli leaders, is that they have no intent to reoccupy Gaza."