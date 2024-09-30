Hezbollah drone explodes meters from kids, injures horses on Golan Heights

A drone exploded on Monday at a horse farm in Merom Golan, a kibbutz in the western Golan Heights. No sirens were activated anywhere nearby to warn of the attack. There were no injuries reported but a fire broke out and was handled by the local emergency response team. Two horses were injured by shrapnel.
Mozi Anidjar, a member of the kibbutz, said that a children's lesson was taking place in the stable about 20 meters from the impact site. "I was in my food truck when I heard the boom. I immediately drove to the stable to see if any help was needed for the injured, heaven forbid. A major disaster was avoided; if it had fallen 20 yards closer to the stable, it would have been a disaster on the same level as what happened in Majdal Shams." The horse trainer and riding instructor saw the drone hovering before it hit. "It just dropped and fell," he said, adding: "The children are okay, just a bit in shock."
Michal Laufer, who had been evacuated from Kibbutz Dan in the Upper Galilee to Merom Golan, told Ynet that she heard a loud explosion while in the area, preparing for another move to the center of the country. She explained that after three months, due to the difficult situation and lack of educational frameworks, they decided to leave Merom Golan as well.
"We sent our son to the center and came here to pack up the apartment we rented. We went to the hotel to do laundry with other evacuated friends, and with a laundry basket in hand, I heard a boom and a crazy explosion. Another mother, children, and I went into the bomb shelter. Some of the children were at the hotel entrance with an instructor who said they saw the drone and heard its noise. Then it exploded. I'm shaking all over. The explosion was about a hundred yards from me."