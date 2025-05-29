Farming in crisis: How Leket Israel supports agriculture and strengthens food security

Agriculture has always been central to the identity and resilience of the State of Israel. From arid deserts transformed into thriving fields to cutting-edge irrigation technologies, Israeli farming has been a symbol of ingenuity. Yet in recent years—and especially since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War in October 2023 , farmers have been pushed to their limits. Facing labor shortages, market disruptions, rising costs, and security threats, many farmers are struggling to keep their livelihoods afloat.

In the face of these challenges, Leket Israel , the country’s national food bank, has stepped up with a dynamic, twofold response utilizing their 20+ years of experience: rescuing food that would otherwise go to waste and establishing a direct volunteer support system for embattled farmers.

Farmers across Israel—particularly in the south and north—have been facing an escalating crisis since October 7, 2023. The sudden drop in available labor was one of the most immediate shocks. Thousands of foreign workers left or were unable to return. Farmers, suddenly without pickers or packers, watched crops rot in the fields or hang unharvested on trees.

Meanwhile, the usual channels for selling produce—local markets, hotels, institutions and even exports—were disrupted. Many growers were left with tons of unsold produce and no financial safety net. Some could not afford to harvest at all. As one farmer described it: “We felt completely alone. No workers, no buyers—just silence in the groves.”

In response, many considered giving up entirely. But giving up would mean more than just personal loss. It would weaken Israel’s domestic food production capacity—what experts refer to as “food security”—at a time when global supply chains are under strain and geopolitical uncertainty is high.

For over two decades, Leket Israel has focused on rescuing high-quality surplus food and redistributing it to hundreds of thousands of food-insecure Israelis each week. In 2024 alone, Leket collected 69 million lbs. of produce from hundreds of farmers across the country, in addition to 2 million cooked meals from institutions such as the IDF and the hospitality sector.

This food is channeled directly to over 300 nonprofit organizations nationwide that serve individuals and families in need, feeding 415,000 Israelis in need each week. The process involves sophisticated logistics, refrigerated transport and an army of volunteers.

Yet when the agricultural sector faltered in the wake of war, Leket Israel went beyond food rescue. Understanding that the crisis now lay at the root—in the fields themselves—the organization launched a new program of direct assistance to farmers.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Leket Israel )

What emerged was an extraordinary model: a nationwide volunteer corps mobilized to work hand-in-hand with farmers in distress. These volunteers are not only harvesting excess produce but planting new crops, pruning trees, packing crates and offering emotional support to farmers who feel abandoned.

Each volunteer group is paired with a coordinator or field guide to ensure both effectiveness and safety. Since the war began, more than 600 farmers have received this hands-on help, allowing them to continue working their land and maintaining their livelihoods with dignity.

This initiative reflects a deep shift in the way Leket Israel operates—not just as a bridge between surplus and need, but as a dynamic platform for national solidarity. It's a model of practical Zionism in action, where volunteers of all backgrounds—Jews, Arabs, religious and secular, youth and retirees, Israelis and Diaspora Jews—come together to serve a common cause.

The program’s success can be seen in the stories of farmers like Yuval Shargian, a longtime Leket partner from Moshav Tzofit. “A lot of volunteers started to show up at my farm,” he shares, “hundreds of volunteers. It didn’t just save us; if those volunteers hadn’t come, then many farms like mine would have shut down.”

Dani Alfasi, a farmer from Ami'oz, agreed. “If we had to rely on imported produce, we could just shut down the country right now. We have no right to exist in this country without Israeli agriculture.”

Yuval concluded, “Thanks to Leket Israel, we’re able to make this country a little better, a little stronger and much more Zionistic.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Leket Israel )

In 2024 alone, more than 95,000 people volunteered with Leket Israel—a record-breaking number. These volunteers represent every sector of Israeli society, as well as Jews from around the world who travel to Israel out of a sense of purpose and solidarity.

Some join for a single morning of picking in Rishon Lezion’s Harvest Helpers field. Others commit to weekly sessions in packing houses or long days on remote farms. Every volunteer becomes part of a larger story of unity and impact.

In addition to volunteer support and food rescue, Leket Israel has launched a dedicated loan and grant program to provide direct financial assistance to farmers impacted by recent crises. Following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron War, many farmers, particularly in the south, faced severe economic setbacks due to labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and security-related restrictions. In response, Leket Israel began offering substantial financial grants to help these farmers recover and resume their operations.

Recognizing the ongoing need, the organization later expanded the initiative to include a loan program, now also active in northern Israel. These funds are designed to offer immediate relief while promoting long-term agricultural sustainability, enabling farmers to continue cultivating their land and contributing to Israel’s food security. This financial support complements Leket’s broader efforts, ensuring that farmers not only survive periods of crisis but emerge from them with renewed strength and resilience.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Israel’s food insecurity crisis is growing. The Swords of Iron War has taken a deep economic toll on many families, increasing reliance on food aid. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of tons of food are still lost annually in the fields due to cosmetic imperfections, surplus production or logistical barriers.

Leket Israel sits at the intersection of these two realities—recovering food that would otherwise go to waste and placing it in the hands of those who need it most. With agricultural rescue accounting for roughly 80% of the food Leket distributes, the connection to farmers is foundational.

And now, by not only collecting excess produce but actively helping to grow it, Leket Israel has taken on a role few could have imagined even a year ago.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Leket Israel )

Looking forward, several key priorities must be addressed to ensure the sustainability of Israeli agriculture and national food security. Continued volunteer support is essential, particularly for farmers in regions near conflict zones who face heightened challenges.

At the same time, raising public awareness about the central role agriculture plays in national resilience is critical to garnering broader societal support. Legislative improvements and financial incentives can encourage more farmers to donate surplus food, while reducing barriers that currently make food rescue more difficult.

In times of peace, Leket Israel rescues food. In times of crisis, it rescues the people who grow it.

Leket Israel’s commitment to both nutritional justice and agricultural sustainability has made it indispensable in today’s Israel. For the farmers battling isolation and financial ruin, and for the families relying on donated produce to feed their children, Leket represents more than a logistics operation—it is a beacon of hope.

As the saying goes, “He who saves one life, saves the world entire.” By saving the harvest, Leket Israel is helping save the soul of the nation.

If you’d like to support Leket Israel’s mission to rescue local agriculture and strengthen national food security, click here .