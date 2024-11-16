Police investigate flares fired toward Netnyahu's residence

in the town. The flares are suspected to have been launched from the sea, but the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, and no suspects have been arrested.

According to the Shin Bet and the police, "Around 7:30 p.m., two flares were identified near the prime minister's home in Caesarea and landed in the yard. Police and Shin Bet forces are on the scene.”

“The prime minister and his family weren’t present at the time of the incident. Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police have launched a joint investigation into the incident. This is a serious event representing a dangerous escalation and the necessary measures will be taken accordingly,” it added.

said, "I strongly condemn the firing of flares at the prime minister's home. I expect the police to find those responsible and hold them fully accountable."

called the incident "a highly dangerous event, which I strongly condemn. I have just spoken with the Shin Bet chief and emphasized the urgent need to investigate and address those responsible as quickly as possible.

