Police investigate flares fired toward Netnyahu's residence

Police officers carried out searches in Caesarea after flares were fired toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's private residence in the town. The flares are suspected to have been launched from the sea, but the circumstances of the incident are still under investigation, and no suspects have been arrested.
According to the Shin Bet and the police, "Around 7:30 p.m., two flares were identified near the prime minister's home in Caesarea and landed in the yard. Police and Shin Bet forces are on the scene.”
“The prime minister and his family weren’t present at the time of the incident. Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police have launched a joint investigation into the incident. This is a serious event representing a dangerous escalation and the necessary measures will be taken accordingly,” it added.
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said, "I strongly condemn the firing of flares at the prime minister's home. I expect the police to find those responsible and hold them fully accountable."
President Isaac Herzog called the incident "a highly dangerous event, which I strongly condemn. I have just spoken with the Shin Bet chief and emphasized the urgent need to investigate and address those responsible as quickly as possible.
“He stressed that this represents a dangerous escalation and noted that the investigation is being carried out with the utmost seriousness. We must not let these flames escalate. I continue to warn against the rise of violence among the public — this is a matter of our very survival."
The police initially reported about a single flare fired, saying that officers already deployed in the area began searches immediately after receiving the report. The officers located "remains of military equipment consistent with flare use.” A police sapper held an additional examination to rule out any further danger.
