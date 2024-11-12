Herzog says Gaza hostages are top priority in White House meeting with Biden

President Isaac Herzog thanked Biden for his support for Israel and the Jewish people, and says that Israel is working for the 'day after' in Gaza; He also asserted that Iran can't achieve a nuclear weapon and fulfill it's intention to annihilate Israel

Itamar Eichner, Daniel Edelson, New York|
President Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for Biden's ongoing support of Israel during his presidency.
Herzog acknowledged Biden’s efforts toward securing the release of hostages and emphasized that while Israel is working to ensure a stable “day after” in the Gaza Strip, the return of the hostages remains the top priority. President Biden concurred.
The meeting between Isaac Herzog and Joe Biden
Herzog was welcomed to the White House by U.S. Chief of Protocol Eitan Weiss and signed the official guest book in the Roosevelt Room. At the start of their meeting, which took place amid a deadlock in hostage negotiations and efforts to reach an agreement in Lebanon, Biden told Herzog, "You're a long time a personal friend. And, you know that my commitment to Israel is ironclad, and we share a deep friendship."
"We are fighting hard. We are defending our people with our brave soldiers and pilots. I know you are working very hard to make sure this war ends and for first and foremost the security for the people of Israel as well as for the people of Lebanon. ," Herzog said.
1 View gallery
יצחק הרצוג בפגישה עם נשיא ארצות הברית ג׳ו ביידן יצחק הרצוג בפגישה עם נשיא ארצות הברית ג׳ו ביידן
Isaac Herzog and Joe Biden
(Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
"In Gaza, we have 101 hostages over 400 days," Herzog continued, "I know, Mr. President, that you're day in, day out, actively seeking their safe return home as they're going through hell in the dungeons of Gaza. Clearly, you're thinking and working about the day after as well, which perhaps should be a trajectory of hope to the people of the region and the ability have our neighbors as well as ours security. But first we need to get our hostages back." Biden responded, “I agree.”
"It all starts in Tehran. It all starts in the empire of evil, where Tehran with its proxies, they're doing whatever they can to erase stability and security and peace, calling for the annihilation of the State of Israel and seeking nuclear weapons. Mr. President, this has to be a major objective - all throughout your term and the next term and the next president - because we have to make sure that they cannot fulfill their evil intentions. They're also a major engine of antisemitism, Mr. President, and I know how much you put a focus on fighting and combating, antisemitism."
