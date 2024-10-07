'Israel should bomb Iran's oil facilities,' Opposition Leader Yair Lapid says

A year after the October 7 massacre, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid gave an interview on Monday in Ynet’s special broadcast. He discussed what Israel should do after Iran's brutal attack, why he didn’t immediately join the government when the war began, and why he issued an unusual warning on the eve of Yom Kippur in 2023.

Nearly a week after Tehran’s ballistic missile strike, Lapid said Israel must target Iran’s oil fields. “That’s Iran’s Achilles’ heel. There’s a complex discussion with the Americans about this, and I understand why they don’t want a spike in oil prices just before the U.S. elections. But that doesn’t change the fact that Israel has its own interests and perspectives,” he said.

Why the oil fields? Why not the nuclear facilities?

"I believe we need to build a broader coalition to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities. This should be done in coordination with the Americans. But right now, Israel must respond to two attacks, not just one. We didn’t respond strongly enough to the first attack. Iran’s Achilles’ heel is its economy. It’s a country on the brink of economic collapse, and you always strike where your enemy is weakest.”

About two weeks before Hamas' surprise attack on October 7 of last year, Lapid delivered what is now called his "warning speech," cautioning Israelis about a “violent, multi-front conflict.” Today, he explained that his message was based on intelligence and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was actually the one who "pushed" for the warning to be shared with the public.

"I was in an opposition security briefing with the prime minister, and the information I heard was terrifying. When you have the kind of intel a prime minister sees, you know where to look. I then went to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee three or four times to review the intelligence material. Everything was there – all the warnings."

Despite the intelligence being available to Netanyahu as well, Lapid said, "he didn’t seem alarmed by it at all. The system was complacent. They heard the warnings and chose to ignore them. The entire system was so caught up in the idea that nothing would come from Gaza, and that Hamas should be strengthened."

Lapid argued that Hamas’ surprise attack happened because the terror group saw an opportunity. “The government was focused on other things. The intelligence and military failures are beyond belief, and everyone involved should step down. But above all, Hamas felt there would never be a weaker government, one that was so unconcerned with security,” he said.

Regarding the claim that protests against the judicial overhaul, including calls for reservists to refuse duty, contributed to the attack, Lapid dismissed it as “dangerous nonsense.” He added: “In a functioning state, the government is responsible for its citizens’ security – that’s the contract. Citizens have the right to protest in a democracy. I’ve always opposed refusal to serve, but from day one – since October 8 –they’ve tried to shift the blame from themselves.”

The call for unity and staying out of the cabinet

On October 7, Lapid called on Netanyahu to form an emergency government but without ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. As a result, he chose not to join the government alongside Benny Gantz.

“I was proven right,” Lapid said today. “Gantz and Eisenkot’s decision to join was a mistake in my eyes, and after a few months they had to leave because no one listened to them. If you leave Netanyahu with the majority, it’s not a unity government. It’s just another Netanyahu government, where the rest are extras and he doesn’t have to listen to anyone.”

He says that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are undermining the war effort. "They weaken Israel. They’re uncontrollable and drag us to the most extreme places. A big part of the reason why Israel, after suffering the worst blow in its history, is being attacked globally is because of their actions, their statements and the destruction they’re causing."

Lapid emphasized that Israel should pause the war to secure the release of all hostages.

“We need to kill Sinwar. He’s a dead man walking, and we will get him. But if we need to pause the war, even temporarily, to bring the hostages home, we should do it. That’s something Netanyahu wasn’t willing to consider," he concluded.

