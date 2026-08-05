Police investigate suspected gang rape of teen girl in northern Israel

of a teenage girl at a party last weekend in a northern city. Police announced the investigation on Wednesday evening, noting that the complaint was filed on Saturday night and that "as part of an intensive investigation, two suspects were arrested today." Further arrests are expected.

of a teenage girl at a party last weekend in a northern city. Police announced the investigation on Wednesday evening, noting that the complaint was filed on Saturday night and that "as part of an intensive investigation, two suspects were arrested today." Further arrests are expected.

Depending on investigative needs and findings, police will ask the court on Thursday to extend the detention of the two suspects. "Naturally, we cannot elaborate further as these proceedings are conducted behind closed doors," police stated.

Depending on investigative needs and findings, police will ask the court on Thursday to extend the detention of the two suspects. "Naturally, we cannot elaborate further as these proceedings are conducted behind closed doors," police stated.

Depending on investigative needs and findings, police will ask the court on Thursday to extend the detention of the two suspects. "Naturally, we cannot elaborate further as these proceedings are conducted behind closed doors," police stated.