Police investigate suspected gang rape of teen girl in northern Israel

Police have launched an investigation into the suspected gang rape of a teenage girl at a party last weekend in a northern city. Police announced the investigation on Wednesday evening, noting that the complaint was filed on Saturday night and that "as part of an intensive investigation, two suspects were arrested today." Further arrests are expected.
Depending on investigative needs and findings, police will ask the court on Thursday to extend the detention of the two suspects. "Naturally, we cannot elaborate further as these proceedings are conducted behind closed doors," police stated.
The sensitive case is being investigated by the police's Coastal District. According to suspicions, the girl was served a drink containing a substance that she claims left her in an impaired state. Several young men and minors allegedly took advantage of her being alone to commit a sexual offense against her.
The teenager filed a police complaint, leading to the arrest of the two suspects. Concurrently, police are examining the involvement of additional individuals in the case. One suspect is an adult while the rest are minors, and the investigation into the suspected gang rape remains ongoing.