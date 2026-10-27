Egyptian man breaches Israeli border fence as IDF warns of heightened security concerns

An Egyptian national crossed the border fence from Egypt into Israel early Tuesday in the Nitzana area and was detained by IDF troops dispatched to the scene, the military said.
According to the IDF, the suspect was spotted by military surveillance systems and apprehended after crossing the border fence. He was taken for further questioning by security forces.
"The IDF views the incident with severity and continues to maintain a high level of defensive readiness in the area," the military said, adding that the incident is under investigation.
On August 3, IDF troops and undercover Border Police officers intercepted a smuggling cell along the Egyptian border in two separate operations, arresting two suspects. In one incident, members of the cell were spotted attempting to smuggle weapons and drugs. A large drone believed to have been used for cross-border smuggling was found in their possession. In another operation, security forces seized an off-road vehicle carrying a large quantity of substances suspected to be drugs.
On September 29, 2025, military surveillance personnel spotted a cell of at least two suspected smugglers near the Egyptian border and dispatched troops to the area. As the suspects attempted to flee, their vehicle overturned, killing one of them. The suspects were believed to have been involved in an attempted drone-smuggling operation. Another suspect managed to escape.
The IDF did not initially report the incident. In response to an inquiry from ynet, the military said: "During an IDF operation, surveillance personnel identified suspects near the Egyptian border, and troops were dispatched to the location. As the suspects attempted to flee, their vehicle collided with an IDF vehicle and overturned. There were no casualties among our forces."
Toward the end of last year, following IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir's directive to establish a special unit to combat drone smuggling from Egypt after months of limited enforcement, Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to designate the area adjacent to the border a closed military zone.
Katz also announced that the rules of engagement would be "adjusted accordingly", declaring: "We are declaring war. Anyone who enters the prohibited area will be harmed."