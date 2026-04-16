Netanyahu named to Time 100 as comeback draws global attention

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people of 2026 , marking his fifth appearance on the annual list.

In its profile, the magazine said Netanyahu’s political career appeared close to collapse following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which it described as a major security failure that left him facing “political wilderness.” Ian Bremmer, who wrote the entry, said Netanyahu’s political comeback could rival that of U.S. President Donald Trump.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Bremmer pointed to moves that bolstered Netanyahu’s standing at home, including operations against Hezbollah, joint U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear program during last June’s 12-day war with Iran, and the return of hostages held in Gaza.

At the same time, the profile said those actions could complicate his legacy abroad, citing the high human toll in Gaza, settlement expansion in the West Bank, renewed fighting in Lebanon and conflict with Iran as factors eroding support for Israel among younger Americans.

Also included on the list is Steve Witkoff, a longtime associate of Trump and his envoy to the Middle East. In an entry by Brian Bennett, Witkoff is credited with helping secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that led to the release of hostages, and mediating a prisoner exchange that freed American citizen Marc Fogel from Russia.

The profile noted that Witkoff, along with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, held talks with Iranian representatives in Geneva, adding that those meetings contributed to Trump’s decision to join Israel in launching a new war.

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was also named in the leaders category, with Time crediting him with bringing new momentum to the Democratic Party after securing federal housing funding and drawing public praise from Trump.

In the business and technology category, the magazine selected David Ellison, son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, citing major deals including the acquisition of media giant Paramount Warner Bros. Discovery. He was listed alongside Michael and Susan Dell and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Trump appeared on the list for the eighth time, alongside Pope Leo XIV, whose entry was written by filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Others named include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Among global leaders, the list includes Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency and Argentina’s candidate for U.N. secretary-general. Chinese President Xi Jinping made the list for the 14th time, more than any other individual.

3 View gallery Rachel and Jon Goldberg-Polin ( Photo: Yonatan Blum )

In other categories, fashion designer Ralph Lauren and Victoria Beckham were recognized for their influence in fashion and culture, while musicians and actors including Noah Kahan, Ben Stiller, Benicio del Toro, Claire Danes and Dakota Johnson were also included.