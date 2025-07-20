Dozens of Israeli Druze may have joined fighting in Sweida, officials warn

Israeli security officials said Sunday that several Druze who crossed into Syria last week have yet to return, raising concerns that some may have moved into the fighting around the Druze Mountain region .

The IDF estimate that a small number, possibly dozens, remain inside Syria. Authorities are investigating their whereabouts amid ongoing clashes in the area. At the same time, efforts are underway to dissuade hundreds of Druze former soldiers currently on inactive reserve status from joining relatives fighting in Sweida. The former soldiers have signed a petition threatening to join the conflict if the ceasefire that took effect Sunday collapses.

Syrian regime forces in Sweida





During a visit to the Gaza Strip, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir addressed troops, saying, “The massacre of the Druze in Sweida proves again that in the Middle East, those who cannot defend themselves cannot live in security. Terrorist organizations and jihadist groups pose a danger on all fronts and must be fought — as you are doing here.”

Syrian media reported that after more than a week of deadly and brutal fighting, a ceasefire took effect overnight in Sweida, the Druze-majority city. Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson said forces loyal to Ahmad al-Sharaa entered the city and began enforcing order after Bedouin tribes withdrew.

Bedouin tribal leaders said their withdrawal was part of a ceasefire agreement but warned that any violations would be met with a severe response. Meanwhile, the Druze group “Men of Honor” claimed their counterattack forced the Bedouin retreat and allowed them to regain full control of Sweida. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the city is currently under Druze control.

Although the ceasefire agreement was reportedly reached Wednesday, its implementation was delayed. Overnight Friday to Saturday, a coalition helicopter reportedly landed near the city hospital, likely delivering medical teams from northeast Syria. At the same time, U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack announced that Israel had agreed to allow al-Sharaa’s forces to enter the province to enforce order.

Bedouin militia in Sweida

However, fighting resumed Sunday afternoon in several locations within Sweida province, including the villages of Ariqa, al-Majdal and Umm al-Zaytoun, according to Sabereen news. Militants demanded that forces loyal to Druze sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri surrender their weapons to the Syrian Defense Ministry. Footage showed masked gunmen in military uniforms. SyriaTV reported that a planned prisoner exchange in Umm al-Zaytoun did not take place, contrary to earlier announcements by al-Hijri.

U.S. envoy Barrack said all parties agreed on a ceasefire to take effect at 5 p.m. Sunday. “Violence can only be stopped through an agreement to cease hostilities and protect innocent civilians,” he said. He added that the next step toward lasting calm is the exchange of all hostages and detainees, with logistical arrangements underway.

Humanitarian aid convoys have faced major obstacles. The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused Sheikh al-Hijri of blocking aid shipments, blaming Israeli interference and the withdrawal of regime forces for the loss of control and disruption of relief efforts. The ministry also claimed the head of civil defense in Sweida was kidnapped four days ago by armed militias. The convoy’s return was attributed to al-Hijri’s refusal to allow government delegations entry.

Despite this, a Red Crescent convoy successfully entered Sweida. According to the Syrian Health Ministry, Israeli airstrikes delayed the convoy but safe corridors were later opened. Al-Hijri publicly refused to allow government aid entry, forcing regime vehicles to withdraw. The Druze spiritual leadership welcomed international humanitarian assistance but called for an end to incitement and attacks against Sweida.

Humanitarian aid convoys in Sweida

The city’s central hospital is overwhelmed. Medical sources told SyriaTV the situation is catastrophic, with insufficient staff and medication and bodies piling up outside the hospital. Water supplies to the city and hospital have been cut. Doctors urged an immediate end to fighting and urgent humanitarian aid.

Turkey is closely monitoring developments and fears Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces might exploit the situation to push for partition. Turkish sources warn Ankara may intervene militarily, possibly alongside al-Sharaa’s forces, if Kurds do not implement integration with Damascus. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reportedly told U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that recent Israeli strikes undermine efforts to maintain Syria’s unity.

The situation remains fragile amid ongoing violence, humanitarian crises and security concerns over Druze fighters crossing into Syria.