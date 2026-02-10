Iran fortifies Isfahan nuclear site, sealing tunnels against possible attack

High-resolution satellite images taken Monday over Iran point to unusual fortification steps at the Isfahan nuclear site, one of the country’s most sensitive and heavily fortified facilities, which was struck several times during the 12-day war.
The images show that the three main tunnel entrances at the site were covered with soil, making them difficult to identify and almost completely blocking access. In the first image, the three tunnel openings leading to the underground complex at Isfahan can be seen filled with earth:
According to images published on the website of the Institute for Science and International Security, the southern entrances and those in the center of the site were covered and are no longer distinguishable. The northern tunnel entrance, where additional preparatory measures had been observed, was also filled with soil. The institute noted that no vehicle activity was visible in the area of the entrances.
Researchers said the measures suggest Iran is concerned about a possible American or Israeli airstrike, as well as a potential raid on the nuclear facility. Filling the tunnel entrances would reduce the damage from an aerial attack and complicate ground access in the event of a special forces operation aimed at seizing or destroying enriched uranium that may be stored at the site.
It is also possible that Iran transferred equipment or certain materials into the tunnels to protect them. Similar preparations were documented in the days before the United States joined the 12-day war in Operation ‘Midnight Hammer,’ when the facilities at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan were attacked.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed on Monday for Washington ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning, U.S. time, at the White House and is planned as a closed working session without media presence.
Israel fears Trump could reach what officials describe as a ‘thin’ agreement with Iran, one that addresses only the nuclear issue and lacks meaningful oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency. In Jerusalem, there is concern such an agreement would effectively tie Israel’s hands, making it extremely difficult to act inside the Islamic Republic while a deal is in place between Washington and Tehran.
In such a scenario, Netanyahu would also be unable to publicly criticize Trump, given the high regard in Israel for him as what many consider the most pro-Israel president ever to serve in the White House. During Trump’s previous term, Israel did not act militarily against Iran despite threats and repeated statements that it was not bound by the nuclear agreement.
A senior Israeli official said, “There is concern this is heading toward an agreement that is not good for us. This is not just negotiations between Witkoff and Kushner and the Iranians. Turkey is involved, as well as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. There are many players influencing Trump. We are worried this is moving toward an agreement that will not be good for Israel, and that is troubling.”