The user 'Tzipora' from Givatayim was arrested on suspicion of leaking the final episode of 'Dragon's House'

An Israeli man was arrested on Monday by the police on suspicion of leaking the final episode of the popular HBO series "Dragon's House." The individual distributed the episode two days prior to its official premiere and chose the username "Tzipora" (Birdy) in honor of his cat.
The cyber investigators of the Central District Police in Israel have been conducting a secretive investigation in recent months, prompted by a complaint filed by HBO. The complaint alleged a suspected breach into the company's servers, involving unauthorized copying and distribution of the highly anticipated final and confidential episode of the renowned series "Dragon's House," which serves as a sequel to "Game of Thrones." These illicit activities took place on pirate websites, just two days prior to the worldwide premiere.
In their official statement, the police disclosed that the investigators utilized cutting-edge technological measures, in addition to gathering and analyzing evidence from social media networks. This included a thorough examination of the file name and the anonymous username associated with the incident, which happened to be "Tzipora." Remarkably, it was revealed that this name corresponded to the suspect's pet cat.
Yesterday, the investigation entered the public stage with the arrest of the suspect, a resident in his thirties living in Givatayim - near Tel Aviv. He was taken into custody and transferred to the unit's headquarters for questioning. A search of his residence led to the discovery and confiscation of digital storage devices and computers that could hold pertinent evidence.
Following the completion of the interrogation, the suspect was released under restrictive conditions. The police confirmed that all findings would be submitted to the prosecution for further examination and determination.