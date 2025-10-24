Testing the limits: Hamas asserts control in Gaza — and its message to mediators

Executions, boundary tests, and a proposed oversight mechanism involving Hamas itself — the terror group is doing everything it can to show it is not going anywhere. Nearly two weeks after the cease-fire took effect, Hamas is working to reassert control in the Gaza Strip , even as American officials shuttle through Israel urging restraint and “proportional responses” to violations.

While U.S. envoys continued their visits to the U.S.-established command center in Kiryat Gat, representatives of the Palestinian factions — including Hamas, the Popular Front, Fatah and Islamic Jihad — gathered Friday in Cairo under the auspices of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

At the meeting, the factions announced the creation of a “temporary committee to administer Gaza,” a move that directly contradicts President Donald Trump’s 20-point postwar plan, which states that “Hamas and other factions will not participate in any form of Gaza governance.”

In a joint statement following the Cairo summit, the factions emphasized “the importance of national unity,” condemned Israel’s annexation law in the West Bank, and called for “the full implementation of the cease-fire agreement, including the opening of crossings and reconstruction of Gaza.”

They also announced plans for “a temporary committee to manage Gaza, maintain security and stability, oversee reconstruction under international supervision, and end abuses and violations of prisoners’ rights.” The statement called for an “urgent meeting of all Palestinian movements to agree on a unified national strategy and revive the role of the PLO as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”

Rebuilding control while testing Israel’s patience

After testing Israel’s restraint with recent anti-tank fire in Rafah — and amid reports of executions of alleged collaborators and opponents — Hamas now believes it can reestablish its authority in Gaza without being drawn back into war.

“Hamas wants to show that it cannot be dismantled or disarmed, and that it remains the strongest power in Gaza,” said Avner Golov, former U.S. affairs director at Israel’s National Security Council and now vice president of the Mind Israel Policy Institute.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Hamas leaders told Arab mediators in Cairo in recent days that the group “will not be erased” and expects to play a role in Gaza’s future governance.

Hamas denied involvement in the anti-tank missile attack in Rafah that killed Maj. Yaniv Kola, 26, and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, 21. Israel responded by striking dozens of terror targets across Gaza, including a six-kilometer-long tunnel hit with 120 precision munitions.

The cease-fire, however, took effect before the deployment of the planned international stabilization force meant to operate in Gaza. According to Golov, each side is now “trying to shape the new reality on the ground.”

U.S. pressure curbs Israeli response

Israel’s limited retaliation in Rafah was largely due to U.S. pressure. Washington warned that any major military action could jeopardize ongoing talks about the next phase of the agreement.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner conveyed a clear message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel must preserve the cease-fire by ensuring that every response to Hamas violations remains measured and proportionate.

Meanwhile, Arab participation in a proposed international stabilization force remains uncertain. According to The New York Times, diplomats and regional officials said several Arab states are reluctant to send troops into Gaza as long as Hamas remains armed, fearing direct confrontation with the group.

“The main concern,” the report said, “is that these forces could be expected to fight Hamas militants on the ground — something many states will not accept.” Even the possibility of such a scenario, officials said, is enough for some countries to withdraw from the idea entirely.

Signs of internal strain within Hamas

Arab mediators involved in discussions on the next phase of the Trump plan told The Wall Street Journal they worry that Hamas’s leadership may no longer fully control its fighters — or that local commanders are acting independently.

Most of Hamas’s prewar senior leaders were killed by Israel, splintering the group’s command structure. According to mediators who spoke to the Journal, Arab governments have detected signs of internal division within Hamas over whether to embrace or resist Trump’s postwar framework.