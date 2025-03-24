85-year-old killed in front of son, soldier stabbed and gun stolen: witnesses describe deadly terror attack

The 85-year-old man who was killed in the terror attack at the Tishbi Junction near the northern city of Yokneam Monday morning was driving with his son in the car.

The two were driving toward Haifa when the attacker opened fire. The son witnessed the killing of his father and was treated for light injuries.

The attack began around 10 a.m. when the terrorist, identified as 26-year-old Karem Jabareen from the Arab village of Zalafa in Wadi Ara, rammed into a soldier waiting at a bus stop on Route 66. After exiting the vehicle, the assailant stabbed the soldier, stole his weapon and began firing at passing vehicles, including the one carrying the 85-year-old victim.

The soldier was evacuated in serious condition to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa. The hospital later said he was undergoing scans to assess his injuries and remains sedated and on a ventilator.

The attacker was shot and killed by Border Police officers traveling from Acre to a training session in Beit She’an. The officers, who happened to be nearby, quickly dismounted and fired at the assailant after spotting him on the road with a rifle. “We neutralized the terrorist before he could cause even more harm,” one officer said.

Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy praised the joint response by Border Police and regular officers, calling it a "professional elimination of a terrorist who launched a killing spree."

At the scene, he warned: “This terrorist, unfortunately, was an Arab-Israeli who set out to murder Jews. I urge Arab citizens of Israel—go pray, respect the month of Ramadan and do not do what was done here.”

Gideon Shalom, a Yokneam resident who was at the bus stop with the soldier during the attack, told Ynet: “A terrorist arrived with a frightening look in his eyes. He tried to run the soldier over, took his weapon and began shooting after stabbing him. I yelled for people to flee. Police officers in the area neutralized him."

Public broadcaster Kan published footage showing the attacker running with the stolen rifle before being shot. Magen David Adom paramedic Zvi Malkis described finding the elderly man unconscious and with penetrating wounds. “We had no choice but to pronounce him dead at the scene,” he said.

One of the Border Police officers involved, Staff Sgt. First Class A. (29), described how her team engaged the suspect: “I saw him on the road pointing a long weapon at us and shouted to dismount. My team and I opened fire, along with the second vehicle. He tried to grab the M16 again—we fired until he was neutralized."

After neutralizing the attacker, she ran to the wounded young man at the bus stop. “He told me, ‘Tell me this is a dream.’ I kept him conscious until medics arrived. It was pure luck we were there—it could have been far worse.”

Another Border Police officer said at the scene: “We were on our way to a training session in Beit She’an when we saw a terrorist in the middle of the road with a weapon. I shouted to the guys to dismount as quickly as possible. There were seven of us in two vehicles. We dismounted in formation and eliminated the terrorist.”

Their commander added: “You carried out a professional, focused operation. I saw your determination to engage—that’s exactly what we expect from our fighters in such incidents. You neutralized a terrorist and prevented a much greater disaster. Well done on your action. This deserves recognition.”