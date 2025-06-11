Musk posts apology for 'going too far' in feud with Trump

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a message on his social media platform X that he regrets some of the posts he made last week about U.S President Donald Trump. "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote.
Musk was referring to a since-deleted post where he "revealed" that Trump was mentioned in the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein files and had therefore prevented their publication. He also supported a move to impeach the president and replace him with his vice president, J.D. Vance.
Trump and Musk began exchanging insults last week on social media, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO describing the president's sweeping tax and spending bill as a "disgusting abomination."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Musk's early morning post comes days after Trump said his relationship with Musk was over, but also after indications that the richest man on earth hopes to mend relations with the president, among them his staunch support for sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to respond to the riots there.
Trump was asked by reporters on Sunday if he thought his friendship with Musk was over. "I would assume so, yeah," he said in response.