Netanyahu outlines Israel’s demands for Iran nuclear deal ahead of US-Iran talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined Israel’s expectations for a potential agreement with Iran on Tuesday evening, just before departing from Washington, ahead of upcoming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks .

“We agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons. This can be done by agreement, but only if this agreement is Libyan style: They go in, blow up the installations, dismantle all of the equipment, under American supervision and carried out by America – this would be good,” Netanyahu said.

“The second possibility, that will not be, is that they drag out the talks and then there is the military option. Everyone understands this. We spoke about this at length,” he added.

The prime minister released a pre-recorded statement without taking any questions, marking 121 days since he last held a press conference with the Israeli media.

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed at the end of his meeting with Netanyahu at the White House that Washington would hold direct talks with Iran this coming Saturday in an attempt to reach a new nuclear agreement. “ There’s a big meeting on Saturday . We’re speaking to them directly. Maybe we’ll reach a deal. It would be great for Iran. It’s going to be at a very high level,” Trump said.

He didn’t specify where the talks would take place but warned: “If they fail, Iran will be in serious danger. They cannot have nuclear weapons. It’s not a complicated formula. If the talks fail, I think it will be a bad day for Iran.”

Trump’s announcement comes seven years after he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic. Despite his statement about direct negotiations, Iran was quick to clarify that any talks would initially be indirect.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the talks will begin Saturday but said they would be mediated by Oman. “This is an opportunity, but also a test. The ball is in America’s court,” said the senior Iranian diplomat, who is also expected, according to reports in Iran, to head the Iranian delegation. Iranian news agency Amwaj media named Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special Mideast envoy, as the leading candidate to represent the U.S. in the talks.

In his statement before leaving Washington, Netanyahu sought to “use” President Trump as an advocate on the issue of the 59 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza. “ We are determined to eliminate Hamas and, at the same time, we are determined to return all of our hostages,” said Netanyahu.

“The president looked at me and told the journalists who were present: 'This man is working constantly to free the hostages.' I hope that this shatters the lie that is being circulated to the effect that I am not working for them, that I don't care. I do care, and I am doing it and we will be successful,” he said.

Netanyahu also mentioned that he and Trump discussed the U.S. president’s regional vision. “We’re currently in contact with countries talking about the possibility of absorbing a large number of Gazans. That’s important — because in the end, that’s what needs to happen.”

During their White House meeting, Netanyahu and Trump also discussed Turkey’s growing presence in Syria. “We don’t want Turkey using Syria as a base for operations. We talked about how to avoid conflict — and Trump can act as a mediator,” Netanyahu said Tuesday night.

Trump, for his part, praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the White House remarks and told Netanyahu: “Any issue you have with Turkey — I’ll help resolve it. I have a great relationship with Erdoğan.”

On that matter, Netanyahu added, “Turkey wants to establish military bases in Syria, and this endangers Israel. We oppose this and are working against it. I told President Trump, who is my friend, and also a friend of Erdogan: 'If we are in need of your help, we will discuss it with you.’”

Although Trump made no announcement about reducing the 17% tariffs he imposed on Israeli goods, Netanyahu said Tuesday evening: “President Trump has asked countries to reduce their trade deficits with the US to zero. I told him: 'This is not so difficult for us. We will do it.' This is the little that we can do for the US and its President, who does so much for us.”

Netanyahu concluded: “It was a very good visit, a very warm visit — and there are other things you’ll hear about soon.”