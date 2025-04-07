Netanyahu meets Trump for second time since return to office amid hostage talks and tariff tensions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday evening with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House for the second time in two months, as the two leaders are set to hold talks on a range of sensitive diplomatic and economic issues.
The two leaders sat down for a working lunch and are expected to deliver remarks from the Oval Office around 9:30 p.m. Israel time.
A scheduled joint press conference was abruptly canceled ahead of the meeting. The White House did not provide a reason, though an Israeli official claimed it was never formally confirmed and was later removed from the schedule. Trump may issue a statement following the talks.
Netanyahu arrived in Washington directly from Budapest, where he met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and held a phone conversation with Trump, who then invited him to meet in person. The White House reportedly urged the meeting be held as soon as possible.
The leaders are expected to discuss a range of key issues, including efforts to reach a hostage deal, following a newly reported Egyptian compromise proposal; the economic fallout from Trump's recently announced 17% tariffs on Israeli imports; and ongoing regional threats, including the Iranian nuclear program and tensions on Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
Israeli officials are expected to present compromise proposals, spearheaded by National Economic Council head Avi Simhon, in hopes of easing the impact of the tariffs on Israel’s economy. The issue is of particular concern, as Netanyahu becomes the first foreign leader to directly discuss the new U.S. tariff policy with Trump.
The leaders also planned to review the situation on the Lebanese front, including disputes over land borders and detained Lebanese nationals, and the broader Iranian threat—especially in light of Trump’s recently imposed deadline on Tehran and the deployment of an additional THAAD missile defense battery in Israel. Turkish entrenchment in Syria, which has raised alarms in Jerusalem, was also expected to come up in the talks.
In their previous meeting, Netanyahu was the first foreign leader to be hosted by Trump at the White House following the president’s return to office. That meeting included Trump’s proposal for a permanent evacuation of Gaza’s population. Monday's talks mark Netanyahu as the first to formally engage Trump on the new tariff policy, which Israeli officials warn could severely harm Israel’s economy.
During this visit, Netanyahu has already met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamison Greer to address the tariffs. He also held talks with Trump’s envoy on the hostage issue, Steve Witkoff, and is expected to meet Vice President JD Vance later in the week. Officials say the visit may be extended depending on developments.