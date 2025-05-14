'We are here today to honor your courage and the strength you've shown ': German president visits, plants tree in Kibbutz Be'eri

This marked Steinmeier’s second visit to the kibbutz, following a previous one in November 2023, a month after the attack. The two presidents met privately with Be'eri leadership and survivors before taking part in a ceremony near the ruins of the former gallery, where plans were presented for its reconstruction.

During the event, the two presidents planted a tree as a symbol of resilience and renewal for the community.

"This moment carries enormous symbolism," Herzog said. "Eighty years after the Holocaust, 60 years of relations with Germany and here we are — surrounded by the signs of destruction — yet committed to building life again. Be'eri is not just another community; it represents courage, spirit and perseverance."

Steinmeier said, “Nearly a year and a half ago, my wife and I stood here in Be'eri. What we saw then will never leave us — homes reduced to rubble, scorched trees, scattered children’s toys. We saw horror and suffering. But we also saw determination — the will to rebuild. We are here today to honor your courage and the strength you've shown in recovery.”

“And yet,” he continued, “the situation remains heartbreaking. Many hostages have not returned. The war continues and many of you still cannot come back home. We saw the gallery that was destroyed — an attack not just on buildings but on your values: openness, culture, humanity. That’s why we pledged to help restore it. But Be'eri is still not fully resettled. The wounds are deep and the pain remains.

"There are still hostages held by Hamas — 585 days after the massacre — including German citizens. Their fate is an open wound. Germany will not forget them and I will not forget them. Our voice will not be silent until they come home.”

Be'eri’s Kibbutz Secretary Gal Cohen thanked Steinmeier for his early support, recalling the president’s visit just days after the massacre. “You chose to stand with us, not only in words but through action — helping us begin again by supporting the rebuilding of our gallery,” he said.

“This generous gift from the German people is a powerful message: that culture matters, that human spirit matters and that even after unimaginable tragedy, we can still create.” He also thanked President Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog, saying, “Michal has supported us wisely and persistently throughout this difficult time and the gallery’s reconstruction.”