ynetnews on Facebook
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz

Gantz, Abbas speak in first call since start of deadly terror attacks

Defense Minister thanks Palestinian president for his condemnation of terror strike; approves lifting some restrictions on entry to Israel for Palestinians during holy month of Ramadan

Yoav Zitun, Elior Levy |
Published: 04.05.22, 22:56
Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday his office said.
    • The call was the first conversation the two men held since the recent wave of terror attacks that claimed the lives of 11 people.
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Defense Minister Benny Gantz
    (Photo: AP, Alex Kolomoisky )
    Gantz expressed his appreciation for the condemnation expressed by Abbas after the deadly terror attack in Bnei Brak last week, which resulted in the death of five Israelis.
    "The minister sent his good wishes for the holy month of Ramadan and said that it was a time for peace and serenity and not for terror," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
    "He added that Israel will continue to combat attempts to harm civilians and security forces," the statement went on to say.
    Police on guard at Damascus Gate to the Old City of Jerusalem during Ramadan
    (Photo: Amit Shabi)
    Earlier the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Rassan Alian announced initiatives aimed at easing holiday celebrations on the West Bank population after discussions with Gantz, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and others in the security establishment.
    Gantz approved some easing of regulations on Palestinians wishing to worship at the Al Aqsa mosque on Friday.
    He also approved visitations for West Bank residents in Israel on weekdays during the holiday and will increase the working hours of border crossings to accommodate demand.






