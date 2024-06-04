Coalition proposes bill to halt university funds over antisemitic lecturers

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz introduced an expedited bill on Monday, aimed at removing lecturers who speak against the State of Israel or express support for terrorism, terminating them without severance pay.

2 View gallery From left to right: Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, Ofir Katz, Dr. Anat Matar ( Photo: Wikipedia, Hebrew University, Knesset Spokesperson )

The proposal, crafted in collaboration with the National Union of Israeli Students and endorsed by both coalition and opposition members, is expected to trigger significant backlash in academic circles.

"Any institution that fails to dismiss a lecturer under this law will lose its funding from the Council for Higher Education," the bill stipulates,

Katz explained that the proposal to "eradicate terrorism from academia" was a reaction to provocative statements made by lecturers at various institutions, which have escalated since the events of October 7 and the outbreak of the war. These inflammatory remarks often receive institutional support, according to Katz.

He highlighted the case of Dr. Anat Matar, Senior Lecturer from the Department of Philosophy at the Tel Aviv University, who eulogized terrorist Walid Daqqa as "beloved and a source of inspiration" after his death in prison. Despite student protests, the university president refused to dismiss Matar, citing "freedom of speech, even for painful statements."

Prof. Kevorkian being arraigned

Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian from the Hebrew University was also mentioned in the bill. She was detained and later released after being accused of incitement for labeling Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and calling for the abolition of Zionism, on top of questioning reports of rapes by Hamas on October 7.

According to the bill, set to be reviewed by the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, institutions must dismiss any lecturer (including teaching and research staff) who denies Israel's existence as a Jewish and democratic state, incites terrorism, or supports terrorist organizations. Support for terrorist organizations includes endorsing armed struggle or terrorist acts by enemy states, terrorist groups, or individuals against Israel.

"We will not let terrorism infiltrate Israeli academia under the pretense of 'freedom of expression," Katz said. "We will not tolerate statements that endorse terrorism or facilitate anti-Israel activities. It is time to fight terrorism in academia, and I am dedicated to this cause."

2 View gallery Students protesting terrorism deniers ( Photo: Roni Green Shaulov )

National Union of Israeli Students Chairman Elchanan Pelheimer added, "It is time to eliminate terrorism from academia. We cannot allow this to continue. We urge all Knesset members, regardless of political affiliation, to support this bill. Freedom of expression is essential, but incitement to terrorism is unacceptable."