Israel accepts Witkoff framework for Gaza ceasefire, Netanyahu says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel accepts the framework for a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff. Netanyahu spoke with the families of hostages who were killed and were still held by Hamas.
Senior Israeli officials said Hamas may not agree to the deal because it does not include a commitment to end the war. If Hamas accepts the proposal, it will likely be approved by the cabinet, they said, adding that although far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir would likely vote against it, they would have no reason to bring down the government.
Under the framework, the 10 living hostages and half of the deceased will be returned in two phases, a week apart. The fate of the remaining hostages would depend on the outcome of the ceasefire negotiations. If no agreement is reached within the 60-day period, Israel would have the option to resume military operations.
Families of the hostages are deeply concerned about who will be included in the initial list for release. Israeli officials acknowledge that choosing between hostages is a "cruel decision" that could "tear families apart." While Israel has requested the prioritization of humanitarian cases, officials admitted that after more than 600 days under harsh captivity conditions, "everyone is already considered humanitarian."
If implemented, the ceasefire would see humanitarian aid to Gaza restored through the United Nations and international organizations. This would mark a reversal of Israel’s efforts to bypass Hamas in delivering aid directly to Gaza residents. Critics warn that a reprise of the old distribution method could strengthen Hamas’ control over the enclave.